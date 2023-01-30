PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FULLY FUNDED 20,000-METER ESCACENA PROJECT DRILL PROGRAM

GamingInvesting News

WARNER MUSIC GROUP ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF RHYTHM CITY, ITS FIRST PERSISTENT MUSIC EXPERIENCE ON ROBLOX

Rhythm City heading image

Rhythm City to introduce users to artists and music through social roleplay, virtual concerts, and mini-music challenges

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG), the global music and entertainment company, announced the launch of Rhythm City, a first-of-its-kind music-themed social roleplay experience on Roblox. Developed in partnership with Gamefam a leading gaming and content company across metaverse platforms, Rhythm City will introduce users to artists and music through social roleplay and provide them access to a collection of digital items sold exclusively on Roblox.

"As our lives become increasingly digital, exciting opportunities are opening up for artists and fans to engage and interact", said Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development at WMG. "WMG is focused on facilitating the foundations of these new experiences by building and experimenting across evolving ecosystems. This partnership with Gamefam sees WMG creating a place for artists and audiences to come together to define and contextualize their communities within living spaces."

To build Rhythm City, WMG worked with Gamefam to create a unique experience that brings together key gaming elements with the magic of music. Choosing from a variety of roles including music producer, DJ, dancer, and many more, users will have the opportunity to explore, dance, and bond with friends while enjoying the world's hidden gems and competing in mini-music challenges. In addition, Rhythm City will host virtual concerts and events featuring select WMG artists.

Rhythm City body image 1

"We are thrilled to have a chance to combine our passion for developing authentic, highly-engaging metaverse content with our love of music", said Joe Ferencz , Founder and CEO at Gamefam. "WMG has been a brilliant partner in pushing innovative strategies, and together with our expertise, we've channeled that into production excellence creating a new community for music lovers in the metaverse."

WMG has continuously built industry-leading experiences in gaming and the metaverse through its groundbreaking partnerships and one-of-a-kind events. Over the years, the company has brought several of its artists to the Roblox platform including Twenty One Pilots, Why Don't We, Ava Max , David Guetta , and Royal Blood . With the launch of Rhythm City, WMG continues their pursuit to push creative boundaries while providing new tools and resources for artists to build and extend their fan communities in this new digital era.

Rhythm City body image 2

Rhythm City will be available to play and explore on the Roblox platform on February 4, 2023 across Android, iOS, Mac, Windows PC, and Xbox One.

To access Rhythm City, visit https://roblox.com/rhythmcity .

Access accompanying images here .

About Warner Music Group
With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records , Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music , has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company – as well as next gen artist services division WMX, which includes consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; UPROXX, the youth culture destination; and HipHopDX, the hip-hop music news site. In addition, WMG counts storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment and social media content creator IMGN among its many brands. Follow WMG on Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About Gamefam
Gamefam, a leading metaverse game developer and publisher that creates connected experiences with gaming communities and well-known brands, is building the next generation of pop culture franchises born from the metaverse. Our mission is to create dynamic experiences for an amazing community while we grow the next generation of super hit gaming and entertainment franchises from within the metaverse. Gamefam operates the largest network of games on Roblox with over 25 million daily game sessions and 115 million hours of engagement each month across 30+ live games in the company's portfolio. Gamefam's top franchises include Sonic Speed Simulator, Twilight Daycare, Tower of Misery, Funky Friday, Ultra Power Tycoon, Starving Artists, Hot Wheels Open World, Easy Obby, and Weapon Fighting Simulator. The Gamefam experience also extends into metaverse destinations including its operation of the three leading Minecraft servers and development of Fortnite's top 40 maps. With its headquarters in Los Angeles , the Gamefam team combines the business and production expertise of longtime brand experts and game industry professionals with the metaverse's top creators. For more information, visit https://gamefam.com .

Media Contacts:
For WMG
Anamarie Palios
anamarie.palios@wmg.com

For Gamefam
Michelle Gray
michelle@gamefam.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warner-music-group-announces-the-launch-of-rhythm-city-its-first-persistent-music-experience-on-roblox-301733123.html

SOURCE Warner Music Group Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intella X, Neowiz's Web3 gaming platform reveals its ecosystem partners

- Following the recent announcement of $12 million in private funding, Intella X, Neowiz's Web3 gaming platform, has revealed its initial ecosystem partners.

Intella X reveals its Web3 gaming platform's initial ecosystem partners

The platform's initial gaming ecosystem consists of 30+ top-tier global partners from various sectors that include games, investments, blockchain services, and security to accelerate and bolster Web3 gaming through Intella X.

The partners of Intella X include Polygon, Animoca Brands, Magic Eden, Big Brain Holdings, Planetarium Labs, Global Coin Research (GCR), ConsenSys (Infura), Neowiz, Arumgames, Blue Potion Games, Hidea, Massive Gaming, Modori, Ozys, Web3Auth, CertiK, Haechi Labs, Theori, Block Crafters Capital, Kross Lab, Bora, Crit Ventures, JoyCity, Kaura, Kracker Labs, Mobirix, Neon Games, Pearl Abyss, Widus Partners, Wemix, Swapscanner, and XL Games.

An official from Intella X commented, "Through the support of our top tier ecosystem partners, Intella X will be built as a global, Web3-centric gaming ecosystem hub that exercises the fundamental values and philosophy of Web3 and leading innovators in Web3 gaming."

Each partner from their respective industries is committed to the acceleration of mass adoption of Web3 and the long-term growth of the Intella X gaming ecosystem by joining forces in providing the highest quality of gaming experience to Web3.

Intella X will make it's global debut on Polygon in the first quarter of 2023 with its proprietary mobile wallet, DEX, NFT marketplace, launchpad, and game lineups for 2023.

Follow Intella X socials for news and announcements.

Homepage - https://www.intellax.io

Twitter - https://twitter.com/TeamIntella

Discord - https://discord.com/invite/ATbzFeM4C4

Medium - https://medium.com/@intellax

Telegram - https://t.me/intellax

About NEOWIZ
NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ:095660), founded in 1997, is regarded as a pioneer and one of Korea's leading game companies. Since 2003, the company has successfully published a wide range of PC and mobile games via https://www.pmang.com/ , as well as co-developed and launched wildly successful titles such as FIFA online, Brave Nine, DJMAX Respect, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Cats & Soup, and the highly anticipated, three-time Gamescom award-winning title, Lies of P.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intella-x-neowizs-web3-gaming-platform-reveals-its-ecosystem-partners-301732320.html

SOURCE NEOWIZ Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/29/c5889.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"First of its kind" collaboration between Liithos and CoinZoom, built on the Hedera network, reinvents Sunday Comics for a Web3 generation

Mega-TikTok Influencer Michael Le Partners with Liithos to create Ashfall, The TikTok Creator Series and Innovative 5-Episode Digital Collectible, Premiering Sunday, January 29

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Liithos, a AAA gaming and entertainment studio led by PlayStation veterans Michael Mumbauer (The Last of Us) and John Garvin (Days Gone) and Web3 marketplace CoinZoom have partnered with mega-influencer Michael Le (52.2 million followers on TikTok) to create an innovative narrative series to launch exclusively on TikTok. Starring Le along with TikTok influencer Slider Jesus ( 257k followers on Instagram), the epic adventure will introduce the world to Ashfall, the first transmedia IP announced by the Liithos team earlier this year that will launch as a comic book series in March and with a AAA video game currently in development,  built on the highly respected, low-cost, and sustainable Hedera network.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Blockchain Casual Golf Game "BIRDIE SHOT : Enjoy & Earn" opens for Global Pre-registration on Google Play

- By launching globally through Google Play, " BIRDIE SHOT " will improve user accessibility

- A variety of in-game rewards will be given to users who have pre-registered on Google Play

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ultra PRO and Critical Role Join Forces to Launch a New Line of Gaming Accessories

Ultra PRO International LLC ("Ultra PRO"), a California -based manufacturer known for high-quality gaming accessories, has partnered with Critical Role, a media company dedicated to storytelling and worldbuilding, to introduce a new line of accessories that both Critters and newcomers will love. That's right: for the very first time, the fan favorite adventuring parties from Critical Role are getting a gaming accessory collection of their very own, featuring characters from every Critical Role campaign. Vox Machina (Campaign 1), Mighty Nein (Campaign 2), and Bells Hells (Campaign 3, currently airing) will all see their own gaming accessories, perfect for tabletop RPGs of all kinds!

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

InventHelp Inventor Develops Immersive Video Gaming Accessory

"I thought there could be an improved way for gamers to control their characters when playing first-person combat-style, fighting, and sports games," said an inventor, from Taylorsville, Utah "so I invented the OMNI DIRECTIONAL TRACK. My immersive design enables you to use your feet and legs when playing video games."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a new piece of equipment for video gaming applications. In doing so, it allows the user to control the movements of his onscreen character by walking, running, or moving his feet. As a result, it enhances realism and could make the gaming experience more immersive and enjoyable. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for video gaming enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGJ-193, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-immersive-video-gaming-accessory-sgj-193-301727078.html

SOURCE InventHelp

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

LithiumBank Appoints Paul Matysek as Executive Chairman

RETRANSMISSION: Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Options Multiple Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatites in Saskatchewan

Resource Investing

Star Minerals Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ending 31 December 2022

technology investing

ChemX Materials​ Quarterly Cash Flow Report

technology investing

ChemX Materials Ltd December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ending 31st December 2022

×