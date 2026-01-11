Walmart and Google Turn AI Discovery Into Effortless Shopping Experiences

Expansive assortment, fast delivery and great prices combine with the power of Gemini to unlock delightful shopping journeys

Today, Walmart Inc. and Google share plans to launch a new experience that pairs the intelligence of Google's Gemini with Walmart and Sam's Club's unmatched assortment, value and convenience, to make shopping more intuitive, reliable and perfectly aligned with the rhythms of everyday life. The new experience — built by Walmart and accessible directly within Gemini using the Universal Commerce Protocol — addresses several key customer needs:

  • Great items, at great prices: Gemini will automatically include Walmart and Sam's Club in-store and online products when it's relevant. For example, when a customer asks for advice on camping equipment for the spring season, it will return items from the retailer's large inventory of products. And since people talk back-and-forth with Gemini, there are more opportunities to show relevant products and services throughout the conversation.
  • Personalization and familiarity: When customers discover items in Gemini, Walmart helps them move from inspiration to purchase in a seamless, trusted experience — all within the familiar Walmart and Sam's environments they know and love. When customers link their accounts, Walmart will recommend complementary items based on their past online and in-store purchases, combine their order with other items they've put in their Walmart or Sam's Club carts, and provide all the benefits of their Walmart+ and Sam's Club memberships.
  • Fast delivery: Customers and members can get in-store and club items delivered right where and when they want it, with hundreds of thousands of locally curated products delivered in under three hours and as fast as 30 minutes.

"The transition from traditional web or app search to agent-led commerce represents the next great evolution in retail. We aren't just watching the shift, we are driving it," said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. and incoming President and CEO of Walmart Inc. "We want to help customers get what they need and want, when and where they want it. Partnering with Google to bring the Walmart experience directly into Gemini is another step toward creating seamless shopping experiences for customers and members that are more intuitive and personal than ever before."

"AI can improve every step of the consumer journey, from discovery to delivery. Walmart is an innovator in retail and we are excited to partner with them on a new open standard to make agentic commerce a reality. Customers will soon be able to experience everything they love about Walmart directly in the Gemini app," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.

The new experience will first launch directly within Gemini in the U.S. and internationally thereafter.

