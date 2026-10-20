VR Receives NOI Permit with Expanded Drill Site Coverage for its New Boston Moly-Copper-Tungsten- Silver Porphyry Project in Nevada

VR Resources Limited ("VR" or the "Company", TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF) is pleased to confirm that its NOI drill permit expansion application and associated bond have been approved by the Nevada Bureau of Land Management (the "BLM"). The process is complete, and drilling may proceed.
A site visit was recently completed at New Boston on October 8-9 to inspect the 16 sites now approved for drilling, and to fully scope project logistics for the planned program.
- Figure 1 is a plan map of the recent, state-of-the-art 3D-array DCIP survey completed by VR in 2023, with the expanded coverage of the chargeability anomaly at Jeep Mine in the western part of the porphyry-skarn system at New Boston with 16 permitted drill sites.
- Figure 2 is a field panorama photo of the Jeep Mine, with hole NB26-003 in the foreground, and existing road access for virtually all of the permitted drill sites. Also evident is the strike extent of the deep red-brown garnet alteration at Jeep Mine which hosts the upper, 317 metre tungsten-bearing interval in NB26-003.
- Figure 3 is a photo from the recent site visit, near Site J5 some 300 m east of NB26-003, showing both existing road access to drill sites, and regional infrastructure at New Boston.
- Figure 4 is a photo from the recent site visit; an outcrop at Site J10 some 500 m east of NB26-003. It shows polyphase stockwork quartz veins in host rock Triassic limestone completely recrystallized to marble, with pervasive, dark red-brown garnet-rich skarn alteration and replacement. Vein offset and vein-internal extensional gashes are evident.
Permit Timelines. The Company received its initial NOI permit for the Jeep Mine area on March 6, 2026. That permit identified eight potential sites for drilling, and facilitated the completion of drill hole NB26-003 in June, which intersected 317 m at 0.77% CuEq* starting at surface, above 419 m of 0.48% CuEq*, in 2,892 ft (881 m) of continuous polymetallic stockwork veining with moly, copper, tungsten and silver mineralization (NR dated Aug. 26, 2026).
The Company submitted an amendment to that NOI permit on September 11, in order to increase the area covered and double the number of potential drill sites for follow-up drilling from 8 to 16. The permit application was approved in four business days, on September 16th. The reclamation bond associated with the new permit was submitted on October 6th and approved on October 9th.
Dr. Michael Gunning, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "Successful permitting and bonding is the first, and key hurdle to facilitate follow-up drilling at New Boston. Planning is fully underway now, and we look forward to providing further updates.
Two site visits were completed during the past two weeks. Exploration modeling is in hand from more than four years of continuous exploration, as are vectors from the geochemical and alteration mineral data in Hole NB26-003. We know exactly where we want to drill next in follow-up to the 2,892 ft intersection in NB26-003 in June."
Figure 1. Blue circles are locations of the 16 drill sites approved in the NOI drill permit for Jeep Mine. Shown is the drill collar and trace for drill hole NB26-003 completed in June. Base map is from the 3D-array DCIP geophysical survey completed at New Boston in 2023, showing IP iso-shells on a conductivity base map, 200m depth slice. Chargeability values at the Jeep Mine range from 15–21 mV/V. Mineralized sheeted veins strike for 2,100 m east-west across Jeep Mine through East Zone.
Figure 2. View east at Jeep Mine from the Blue Ribbon skarns located to the west, at the western end of the 3-4 km skarn and porphyry system at New Boston. The drill at NB26-003 in June is visible in the left middle-ground, on the northern flank of the Jeep Mine hill where veins at surface contain moly, tungsten, copper and silver mineralization. Drill hole NB26-003 was inclined steeply to the south (towards the right in this photo), to drill across limestone host-rick strata dipping to the left, and down into the large, red-brown garnet alteration zone that is clearly visible in front of the drill and which forms the upper, tungsten-bearing mineral interval in NB26-003 that will be the focus of planned follow up drilling, taking advantage of the historic road network visible in this photo.
Figure 3. October 6, 2026: view north from near planned drill site J5 on the New Boston project in Nevada, a 300 m step-out from NB26-003 located to the west of this photo, behind the truck and down the Jeep Mine ridgeline, with the 2,892 ft intersection of continuous, polyphase stockwork veining with moly, copper, tungsten and silver mineralization. Note HWY 95 infrastructure in the background in the Soda Springs valley, a tremendous advantage for cost-effective exploration at New Boston.
Figure 4. Drill site J10 for the planned follow-up drilling at New Boston, some 500 m east of NB26-003. Polyphase stockwork quartz veins occur in Triassic limestone completely recrystalized to marbel, with pervasive, dark red-brown, garnet-rich skarn alteration and replacement. Evident are vein offset and vein- internal extensional cracks with mineralization in polyphase vein history.
On-site field video's taken during the recent site visit to New Boston are available on the New Boston Project Page on the Company's website at www.vrr.ca. They further illustrate the key messages herein with regard to vein intensity at New Boston, road access on the property, the strength of local infrastructure, and the long-standing history and pedigree of the exploration and mining industry in Nevada. Descriptions of the location, geology and history of New Boston can also be found on the Project Page, along with maps, sections, and outcrop, hand sample and drill core photographs.
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
Technical information disclosed by the Company has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Technical information contained in this document, and on the Company's website, has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by the President & CEO, Dr. Michael Gunning, PhD, P.Geo., a non- independent Qualified Person.
* The reader is referred to the previous news release dated August 16th for a fulsome description of the use of the terms mineral interval and CuEq, and an overview of QAQC protocols for geochemical sampling of drill core for the New Boston project.
ABOUT VR Resources LTD.
VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver. VR evaluates, explores and advances opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. VR applies modern exploration technologies, in-house experience and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint mineral systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board and Management in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. VR is well funded for its exploration business. VR owns its projects outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.
For more detailed information on the Corporation, and it mineral exploration projects, please visit the Company's website at www.vrr.ca
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Dr. Michael H. Gunning
President & CEO
|For general information please use the following:
|Website:
|www.vrr.ca
|Email:
|info@vrr.ca
|Phone:
|778-731-9292
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this document include statements concerning the drill permit application for the Company's New Boston property and plans for future follow-up drilling, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.
Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.
Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review them.
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