Volcanic Gold Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Volcanic Gold Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

(TheNewswire)

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc.

May 12, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VG,OTC:VLMZF) ("Volcanic" or "the Company") announces that it has adopted semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order").

The Blanket Order allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework.  By adopting SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31.  Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will no longer file interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for its three-month and nine-month interim periods. The initial interim period for which the Company will not file is the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and MD&A (due 120 days after December 31) and unaudited six-month financial statements and MD&A (due 60 days after June 30).

The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations and the policies of the TSXV.

This news release is being issued and filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.


About Volcanic Gold Mines Inc.

Volcanic brings together an experienced and successful mining, exploration and capital market team focused on building multimillion-ounce gold and silver resources in underexplored countries. Through the strategic acquisition of mineral properties with demonstrated potential for hosting gold and silver resources and by undertaking effective exploration and drill programs, Volcanic intends to become a leading gold-silver company.

 For further information, visit our website at www.volgold.com.

 

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc.

 

Simon Ridgway, President and CEO

  

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Forward-looking statements

 

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's adoption of semi-annual financial reporting. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

 

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether the Company will continue to meet the SAR pilot program eligibility criteria; the uncertainties inherent in the mineral resource estimates; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

 

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company will continue to meet the SAR pilot program eligibility criteria; that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration and development activities will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

  

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