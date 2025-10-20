VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE Symbol — VOC) announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the quarterly payment period ended September 30, 2025.

Unitholders of record on October 30, 2025 will receive a distribution amounting to $1,870,000 or $0.11 per unit, payable November 14, 2025.

Volumes, average sales prices and net profits for the payment period were:

Sales volumes:

Oil (Bbl)

106,172

Natural gas (Mcf)

59,388

Total (BOE)

116,070

Average sales prices:

Oil (per Bbl)

$

63.79

Natural gas (per Mcf)

$

3.14

Gross proceeds:

Oil sales

$

6,772,788

Natural gas sales

186,521

Total gross proceeds

$

6,959,309

Costs:

Lease operating expenses

$

3,480,844

Production and property taxes

168,680

Development expenses

711,466

Total costs

$

4,360,990

Net proceeds

$

2,598,319

Percentage applicable to Trust's Net Profits Interest

80

%

Net profits interest

$

2,078,655

Increase in cash reserve held by VOC Brazos Energy Partners, L.P.

0

Total cash proceeds available for the Trust

$

2,078,655

Provision for current estimated Trust expenses

(208,655

)

Net cash proceeds available for distribution

$

1,870,000

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although VOC Brazos has advised the Trust that VOC Brazos believes that the expectations contained in this press release are reasonable, no assurances can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. The announced distributable amount is based on the amount of cash received or expected to be received by the Trustee from the underlying properties on or prior to the record date with respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Any differences in actual cash receipts by the Trust could affect this distributable amount. Other important factors that could cause these statements to differ materially include the actual results of drilling operations, risks inherent in drilling and production of oil and gas properties, the ability of commodity purchasers to make payment, actions by the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and other risk factors described in the Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made in this press release are qualified by the cautionary statements made in these risk factors. The Trust does not intend, and assumes no obligations, to update any of the statements included in this press release.

VOC Energy Trust
601 Travis Street, Floor 16, Houston, TX 77002
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee
Elaina Rodgers
(713) 483-6020

