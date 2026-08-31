VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS PALMER DRILL PROGRAM FOLLOWING ZONE 1 SUCCESS AND DISCOVERY AT HG PROSPECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU,OTC:VCUFF) (OTCQB: VCUFF) FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing diamond drill program at the Company's Palmer Copper-Zinc VMS Project (the "Palmer Project" or "Palmer") in Southeast Alaska.
Drilling continues to deliver encouraging results across the Palmer district. Two drill holes have now intersected the targeted high-grade core of Zone 1, as described in the Company's July 20, 2026 news release. Drilling at the HG Prospect has resulted in the discovery of new mineralization, while the first drill hole of the expanded program at the AG Deposit intersected a broad mineralized system containing multiple intervals of semi-massive, massive and barite-bearing sulphide mineralization.1
HIGHLIGHTS
- Zone 1 drilling update: Two drill holes have now intersected the targeted high-grade core of Zone 1, further supporting the Company's geological interpretation of the Palmer Deposit. Assay results are pending.
- New discovery at HG: The 2026 program has intersected sulphide mineralization at the HG Prospect. Drilling is ongoing to evaluate the geometry, continuity and extent of the mineralized system.1
- Broad mineralized system intersected at AG: The first 2026 drill hole at the AG Deposit intersected a broad mineralized system from 140.2 to 248.2 meters down hole containing more than 60 cumulative meters of semi-massive, massive and barite-bearing sulphide mineralization.
- Program expanded to 12,250 meters: Continued improvements in drilling productivity have allowed the Company to expand the 2026 program from 10,000 meters to approximately 12,250 meters.
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1 Visual observations of sulphide mineralization are preliminary in nature and are not necessarily indicative of grade or continuity. Assay results for the drill holes described in this news release remain pending unless otherwise stated. There can be no assurance that visual observations will be confirmed by assay results or that further work will result in the definition of a mineral resource.
Craig Parry, Executive Chair and CEO, commented:
"The success of this year's program across Zone 1, HG and AG supports our decision to expand the 2026 program to approximately 12,250 meters. The additional drilling allows us to build on these highly encouraging results while significantly increasing the scope and potential impact of this year's program."
Peter Mercer, Senior Vice President, Alaska, added:
"We have successfully tested the targeted core at Zone 1, identified a new zone of mineralization at HG and extended drilling to AG with encouraging results. The scale and visual characteristics of the mineralized intervals observed in the core are highly encouraging; grades will be determined once all assays are received and verified. For the remainder of the drill season, we will focus the expanded meterage on the highest-priority opportunities identified through the program. Camp and site improvement activities will continue over the next three months to prepare for an efficient start to next year's field program. These achievements reflect the expertise, dedication and daily efforts of our outstanding site operations and technical teams."
2026 DRILL PROGRAM PROGRESS
The Company has expanded its planned 2026 diamond drill program from 10,000 meters to approximately 12,250 meters. The increase in meterage reflects continued improvements in drill productivity and the encouraging geological results generated across Zone 1, HG and AG.
Through the completion of drill hole CMR26-213, the Company has completed 18 drill holes totaling approximately 7,000 meters. Drilling remains ongoing with two diamond drill rigs operating at the HG Prospect and AG Deposit.
A substantial volume of drill-core samples is now at the laboratory. Although assay turnaround times have been longer than anticipated, the Company expects initial results shortly, followed by a steady flow of results as additional batches are completed over the coming weeks and months.
ZONE 1 DRILLING
Initial drilling focused on the South Wall Zone, where the 2023 and 2024 exploration programs identified a high-grade copper-rich core within Zone 1.
Two drill holes have now successfully intersected the targeted high-grade core, based on visual observations of sulphide mineralization. Drill hole CMR26-199 intersected a 49.2-meter mineralized interval from 305.0 to 354.2 meters down hole, including zones of semi-massive to massive chalcopyrite- and sphalerite-bearing sulphide mineralization with barite. The interval has an estimated true thickness of approximately 39 meters.
Figure 1. Copper-rich interval from CMR26-199 at 343.40 metersi
Figure 2. CMR26-199 core from 340.7 to 343.8 metersi
Drill hole CMR26-201 tested the high-grade core approximately 50 meters downdip and intersected the Zone 1 mineralization from approximately 340.0 to 379.2 meters down hole. The interval includes a sequence of semi-massive to massive chalcopyrite- and sphalerite-bearing sulphide mineralization with barite.
Figure 3. Chalcopyrite-rich interval from CMR26-201 at 350.5 metersi
The Zone 1 drilling continues to improve the Company's understanding of the geological and structural controls on the high-grade mineralization. This information is being incorporated into the broader geological model and will help guide future drilling across the Palmer Project.
NEW VISUAL SULPHIDE DISCOVERY AT HG
The HG prospect is located approximately two kilometers southwest of the Palmer Deposit. Surface mapping and sampling identified a prospective QSP-altered horizon with elevated base-metal and barite values.
The 2026 program represents the first systematic drill test of the mineralized horizon. Drilling has now visually identified sulphide mineralization at HG. Drill hole CMR26-208 intersected 2 meters of visually identified massive sulphide mineralization from 181.5 to 183.5 meters down hole, containing sphalerite, pyrite and barite with minor chalcopyrite and galena.
Four additional drill holes have intersected up to 20 meters of the prospective QSP-altered horizon containing variable barite and visually identified base-metal sulphide mineralization. Together, these intersections indicate that sulphide mineralization continues beneath surface and represent a new visual sulphide discovery at the HG Prospect. Assay results are pending, and visual observations are not necessarily indicative of grade, continuity or the potential to define a mineral resource.
Drilling remains underway to determine the orientation, continuity and overall extent of the mineralized system. Geological observations and analytical results from the completed drill holes will be incorporated into the HG geological model to assist with drill planning.
AG DRILLING
The expanded drill program includes up to three drill holes targeting the central portion of the AG deposit. AG hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.35 million tonnes grading 3.9% CuEq and 8.8% ZnEq (0.15% copper, 3.88% zinc, 0.80% lead, 110.6 g/t silver, 0.41 g/t gold, 30.0% BaSO₄ii). See the Palmer Technical Report for metal price assumptions, recovery assumptions and equivalent-grade calculations.
The first 2026 drill hole at the AG deposit, CMR26-211, intersected an interval of visually identified mineralization extending from 140.2 to 248.2 meters down hole. The broader interval contains more than 60 cumulative meters of visually identified semi-massive, massive and barite-bearing massive sulphide mineralization separated by strongly QSP-altered volcanic rocks.
The second AG drill hole, CMR26-213, intersected multiple intervals of visually identified mineralization, including semi-massive sulphide and massive barite with variable sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite and tetrahedrite.
NEXT STEPS
Drilling will continue at the HG prospect and AG Deposit to define the extent and continuity of the mineralized systems. The allocation of the remaining program meterage will continue to be reviewed as geological observations and analytical results become available.
Regional exploration will also continue throughout the field season and includes geological mapping, structural interpretation, high-resolution photogrammetry and target refinement across Mount Henry Clay, Christmas Creek and other underexplored areas of the Palmer district.
Initial assay results from the drill holes reported on July 20, 2026, are expected shortly, with results from subsequent drill holes to be released as they become available.
Figure 4. Palmer Project Deposits and Prospect target areas planned for the 2026 field season. Isometric Looking West
OUR COMMITMENT
Vizsla Copper is committed to conducting all exploration activities with a Safety-First mindset. Protecting the health and safety of our employees, contractors and neighbouring communities remains the Company's highest priority. This commitment includes responsible environmental stewardship, rigorous regulatory compliance, and open and timely engagement as the Palmer Project continues to advance.
The most recent approval from the Department of Natural Resources and associated public record are available through the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.
2024–2028 Five-Year Plan of Operations:
https://dnr.alaska.gov/mlw/mining/large-mines/palmer/pdf/apma/J20245690-Plan-of-Ops-Approval-Signed.pdf
ABOUT Vizsla Copper
Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its Palmer VMS project in Southeast Alaska, and its Poplar and Woodjam porphyry-related projects in Central and Southern British Columbia. All of the Company's projects are well situated amongst significant infrastructure. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of the properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdictions of Alaska and British Columbia, and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.
Vizsla Copper is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the mineral resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).
Note
i. Photographs of drill core are provided for illustrative purposes only. Visual estimates of mineralization are inherently imprecise and may not accurately reflect true grade. Readers are cautioned that photographic representations of mineralization should not be relied upon as a substitute for analytical assay results and do not represent the average grade of any sample interval.
ii. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources are uncertain in nature and there has not been sufficient work to define them as indicated or measured mineral resources. All scientific and technical information relating to the Palmer Project pertaining to the Palmer Mineral Resource Estimate ("Palmer MRE") contained in this news release is derived from the Technical Report dated February 28, 2025 (with an effective date of January 13, 2025) titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate, Palmer Project, Alaska, USA" (the "Palmer Technical Report") prepared by Ben Parsons, MSc, MAusIMM (CP) and Kash Kelloff, BSc ChemE, MBA, SME, MMSAQP of SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Mercer, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Alaska for Vizsla Copper, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the Company's exploration plans; the expanded 2026 drill program, including the expected total metreage, allocation of remaining metreage and timing of drilling; the timing and receipt of pending assay results; the interpretation of visual observations of sulphide mineralization; the potential geometry, continuity, extent and significance of mineralization at Zone 1, HG and AG; the potential for further exploration or drilling to confirm or expand mineralized zones; the incorporation of geological observations and analytical results into geological models; regional exploration and target refinement; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks that visual observations of mineralization may not be confirmed by assay results and may not be indicative of grade, continuity or the potential to define a mineral resource, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, uncertainties associated with mineral resource estimates and the absence of mineral reserves, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, commodity price volatility including fluctuations in copper, gold and molybdenum prices, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.
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