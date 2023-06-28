Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RG COPPER CORP

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated May 12, 2023 and June 20, 2023 it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of RG Copper Corp.(" RG Copper "). RG Copper has the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Redgold Copper-Gold Project (the " Redgold Project ") pursuant to an option agreement entered into with the owners of the Redgold Project.

" I appreciate the hard work from the Vizsla Copper team to get this transaction across the line efficiently and cost-effectively," commented Craig Parry , Executive Chairman. " It was important to close this transaction ahead of our upcoming drill program at the adjacent Woodjam project. The Redgold project adds to the pipeline of strong drill ready targets and will play a significant role in our future exploration plans in our district-scale landholdings in the heart of the prolific Quesnel terrain."

The Redgold Project

The Redgold Project consists of 58 mineral claims covering an area of 8,278 hectares contiguous with Imperial Metals' Mount Polley project and Vizsla Copper's Woodjam project. A total of 49 drill holes have previously been completed on the Redgold Project together with numerous geochemical (i.e., rock and soil) and geophysical (i.e., induced polarization and magnetics) surveys. Porphyry related copper-gold mineralization was initially discovered in the early 1970's and over the course of subsequent exploration programs, at least five zones of copper-gold mineralization have been discovered. In each of the zones, copper-gold mineralization is associated with late Triassic to early Jurassic alkaline monzonite or syenite stocks, dykes or intrusive breccias. The Redgold Project was most recently explored by Gold Fields in 2014 and has been largely dormant since. The most recent drilling was completed by Gold Fields in 2012. Drill hole RG12-11, drilled at the East Zone, intersected 0.21% Cu and 0.24 g/t Au over 152 metres and cored 85.6 metres of syenite intrusive breccia, a common host rock for copper-gold ore at the adjacent Mount Polley mine. Mineralization at the East Zone remains open to the northeast.

Transaction Details

The Company issued 12,000,000 common shares of the Company (the " Consideration Shares ") to the former shareholders of RG Copper as consideration for all of the issued and outstanding shares of RG Copper. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. In addition, the former shareholders of RG Copper have agreed to voluntary resale restrictions whereby 25% of the Consideration Shares will become free trading every six months after closing of the Acquisition.

Additional details regarding the Acquisition and the Redgold Copper-Gold Project are set out in the Company's news releases dated May 12, 2023 and June 20, 2023 .

Figure 1: Woodjam and Redgold Property Map

Figure 1: Woodjam and Redgold Property Map (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has four additional copper exploration properties: Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions.  Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration and development of the Company's projects; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/28/c6829.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU)

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

VIZSLA COPPER RECEIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR THE AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Option Agreement signed with Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (" Trailbreaker ") that was previously announced on June 12 2023.  The Company has issued 150,000 shares in accordance with the terms of the agreement and the shares are subject to the statutory four-month plus one-day hold period.

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

For details about the agreement, please see the news release dated June 12, 2023 .

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It now has four additional copper exploration properties; Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions.  Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/22/c8425.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VIZSLA COPPER ACQUIRES THE COPPERVIEW COPPER-GOLD PROJECT IN SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

VIZSLA COPPER ACQUIRES THE COPPERVIEW COPPER-GOLD PROJECT IN SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% interest in the 37,466 hectare Copperview project (the " Copperview Project ") in the Aspen Grove area of south-central BC (the " Copperview Acquisition ").  The Project is prospective for copper-gold porphyry-related mineralization.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Potential: The Copperview Project is located less than 4 kilometres north (and along trend) of Kodiak Copper's Gate Zone discovery (best drill intersection to date is 535.1m @ 0.49% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au from 201.9m in drill hole MPD-20-04) on the MPD property ("MPD").
  • Prospective Geology: Mapping by the British Columbia Geological Survey indicates that prospective Nicola Gp. volcanic rocks extend northward from the MPD project to the Copperview Project claims where they are largely covered by a thin veneer of glacial till.
  • Producing Mines: The Copperview Project is located within a prolific copper, gold and molybdenum mining region of the southern Quesnel Terrane; 50 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain mine, 65 kilometres southeast of the Highland Valley mine, and 90 kilometres south of the New Afton mine.

"This is an excellent and timely acquisition for Vizsla Copper and is a great example of our strategy of putting our foot on as much prospective copper ground as we can," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman .  "Global electrification and a dwindling copper supply story will result in an exciting copper market going forward. "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VIZSLA COPPER REACHES AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES TO EXPAND WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER REACHES AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES TO EXPAND WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (" Trailbreaker "), pursuant to which the Company has been granted the option to acquire a 100% interest in 6,482 hectares of land contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Secures Drilling Partner

Heritage Mining Secures Drilling Partner

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 28, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has secured AZI Drilling Ltd. (" AZI Drilling ") for its Phase 1 3600m drill program. Phase 1 drilling is planned to commence approximately July 31, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Pampa Metals Reports Assay Results from Buenavista Target Drilling, Chile

Pampa Metals Reports Assay Results from Buenavista Target Drilling, Chile

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) is pleased to report assay results from a three-hole diamond drilling program recently completed on its 100% owned Buenavista target located in northern Chile

Buenavista Assay Results:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM and Welcomes New Directors and Chief Financial Officer

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM and Welcomes New Directors and Chief Financial Officer

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 27, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders were asked to vote on several items of business as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 23, 2023 (the "Circular"), and all proposals put forward to the Company's shareholders were approved. A total of 3,748,261 Common shares representing approximately 16.77% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Shareholders fixed the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six (6) and elected incumbent directors Chris Buncic, Rick Gittleman and Jason Nickel as well as new directors Mike Ciricillo, Dr. Mark Cruise, and Rich Levielle. At a subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, Paul Robertson was appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 27, 2023 .

Western Copper And Gold Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five (5) and elected all directors, as follows:

Director

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Tara Christie

71,492,356

98.09 %

1,391,025

1.91 %

Michael Vitton

71,981,699

98.76 %

901,682

1.24 %

Bill Williams

72,321,112

99.23 %

562,269

0.77 %

Kenneth Williamson

72,164,913

99.01 %

718,468

0.99 %

Klaus Zeitler

71,323,374

97.86 %

1,560,007

2.14 %


Shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to set their remuneration.

The Company's report of voting results will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), EDGAR ( www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ), and on the Company's website.

CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT

The Company informs that Mr. Cam Brown is stepping down from his position as Vice President Engineering and effective July 1, 2023 will no longer be an officer of the Company, but will continue to remain employed by the Company as a Special Technical Advisor. The Company would like to thank Mr. Brown for his valued contribution as an officer of the Company and congratulates him in his new role.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/27/c2073.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sama Resources Doubles Mineral Resources at the Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Deposits in Cote d'Ivoire, West Africa

(TheNewswire)

SAMA Resources Inc.

Metallurgical Copper Recovery up to 88% in a 26% Copper Grade Concentrate and up to 72% Nickel Recovery in a 13% Nickel Grade Concentrate

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Confirms Optimization of Baptiste Process Flowsheet, Improving Recovery by 4% for Upcoming Preliminary Feasibility Study

FPX Nickel Confirms Optimization of Baptiste Process Flowsheet, Improving Recovery by 4% for Upcoming Preliminary Feasibility Study

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce completion of the preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") metallurgical testwork campaign with key results supporting the updated concentrator flowsheet and providing a materially improved understanding of the process characteristics of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ").  The robust testwork campaign involved multiple bench- and pilot-scale programs, with the resultantly improved process design basis increasing the Davis tube recoverable (" DTR ") nickel recovery by 4% in comparison to the recovery assumed in the 2020 preliminary economic assessment (" PEA ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

