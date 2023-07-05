Kiplin Metals Announces Private Placement

VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the start of the summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the " Woodjam Project " or " Woodjam ") in south-central BC.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Targets: Targets to be evaluated consist of a mix of deposit extensions, including the high-grade Deerhorn and Southeast deposits, and new target areas aided by recent geophysical programs.
  • The Program: A total of approximately 8,000m of core drilling in 16 drill holes is planned over approximately three months.

" I'm very pleased that we've begun drilling at Woodjam, " commented Craig Parry , Executive Chairman. " The Company is cashed up, we have an excellent exploration team in place and we have an exciting project on which to deploy them. Vizsla Copper is well positioned to benefit from strong copper market fundamentals going forward. "

"This drill program and the high-quality targets before us are the result of a great deal of hard work by our exploration team, particularly Ian Borg (Senior Geologist), Colin Bateman (Project Geologist), Chris Leslie (Technical Advisor) and Kyle Patterson (Consulting Geophysicist at Convolutions Geoscience), and their efforts are tremendously appreciated," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration . "We've been excited to start drilling since we acquired the Project late in 2022 and we look forward to building on the exceptional results generated by the previous operators, Consolidated Woodjam Copper, on this highly prospective project."

The Program

This drill campaign will target high-grade copper/gold porphyry-related mineralization in and around the central corridor of known mineralization at Woodjam (Figures 1 and 2). Targets can be categorized into two groups: (1) deposit extensions and, (2) new target areas. Deposit extensions will be evaluated at the Deerhorn and Southeast deposits. Examples of planned drill hole cross-sections at each of these areas are provided as Figures 3 and 4, respectively. Recent drilling at both deposits by Consolidated Woodjam Copper returned some spectacular results, including 123m of 2.49 g/t Au and 0.4% Cu in 2020 drill hole DH20-071 at Deerhorn, and 142.4m of 0.56% Cu and 0.23 g/t Au in 2021 drill hole SE21-089 at Southeast. The current drill program will evaluate the potential to expand this mineralization.

The second group of targets is comprised of new exploration areas not immediately adjacent to known deposits. Targets here are largely based on new geophysical survey results gathered from recent high-definition heli-borne magnetic and Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic (ZTEM) surveys completed by Vizsla Copper, which have generated numerous new target areas for evaluation.

Approximately 8,000m of drilling is planned in 16 drill holes. The program will take approximately three months to complete. Samples will be submitted for assay regularly through the program, and results will be disclosed in due course.

Figure 1 – Woodjam Property Map

Figure 1 – Woodjam Property Map (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Figure 2 – Target Area Locations

Figure 2 – Target Area Locations (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Figure 3 – Deerhorn Deposit Example Longitudinal Section

Figure 3 – Deerhorn Deposit Example Longitudinal Section (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Figure 4 – Southeast Deposit Example Cross-Section

Figure 4 – Southeast Deposit Example Cross-Section (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Stock Option Grant

The Company would also like to announce that it has granted 3,600,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The incentive stock options will vest over a period of two years, have an exercise price of $0.24 per share, and are valid for a 5-year period from the grant date. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan are subject to the approval and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has four additional copper exploration properties; Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: obtaining required regulator approvals for the Copperview Acquisition and the RG Copper Acquisition; satisfying the requirements of the Underlying Option Agreement; the exploration and development of the Woodjam Project, Redgold Project and Copperview Project; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo

VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RG COPPER CORP

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated May 12, 2023 and June 20, 2023 it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of RG Copper Corp.(" RG Copper "). RG Copper has the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Redgold Copper-Gold Project (the " Redgold Project ") pursuant to an option agreement entered into with the owners of the Redgold Project.

" I appreciate the hard work from the Vizsla Copper team to get this transaction across the line efficiently and cost-effectively," commented Craig Parry , Executive Chairman. " It was important to close this transaction ahead of our upcoming drill program at the adjacent Woodjam project. The Redgold project adds to the pipeline of strong drill ready targets and will play a significant role in our future exploration plans in our district-scale landholdings in the heart of the prolific Quesnel terrain."

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

VIZSLA COPPER RECEIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR THE AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Option Agreement signed with Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (" Trailbreaker ") that was previously announced on June 12 2023.  The Company has issued 150,000 shares in accordance with the terms of the agreement and the shares are subject to the statutory four-month plus one-day hold period.

For details about the agreement, please see the news release dated June 12, 2023 .

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It now has four additional copper exploration properties; Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions.  Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

VIZSLA COPPER ACQUIRES THE COPPERVIEW COPPER-GOLD PROJECT IN SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% interest in the 37,466 hectare Copperview project (the " Copperview Project ") in the Aspen Grove area of south-central BC (the " Copperview Acquisition ").  The Project is prospective for copper-gold porphyry-related mineralization.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Potential: The Copperview Project is located less than 4 kilometres north (and along trend) of Kodiak Copper's Gate Zone discovery (best drill intersection to date is 535.1m @ 0.49% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au from 201.9m in drill hole MPD-20-04) on the MPD property ("MPD").
  • Prospective Geology: Mapping by the British Columbia Geological Survey indicates that prospective Nicola Gp. volcanic rocks extend northward from the MPD project to the Copperview Project claims where they are largely covered by a thin veneer of glacial till.
  • Producing Mines: The Copperview Project is located within a prolific copper, gold and molybdenum mining region of the southern Quesnel Terrane; 50 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain mine, 65 kilometres southeast of the Highland Valley mine, and 90 kilometres south of the New Afton mine.

"This is an excellent and timely acquisition for Vizsla Copper and is a great example of our strategy of putting our foot on as much prospective copper ground as we can," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman .  "Global electrification and a dwindling copper supply story will result in an exciting copper market going forward. "

VIZSLA COPPER REACHES AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES TO EXPAND WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (" Trailbreaker "), pursuant to which the Company has been granted the option to acquire a 100% interest in 6,482 hectares of land contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

Fireweed to Commence Gold Exploration Program at Macmillan Pass in an Emerging Gold District, Yukon

  • The Tombstone-Tungsten Gold Belt (TTB) is a Yukon gold district with multi-million-ounce gold and silver deposits and several recent gold discoveries.
  • Fireweed's 980 km 2 Macmillan Pass and Mactung projects are within the TTB and host not only some of the world's largest undeveloped resources for zinc and tungsten** but also a geological setting that is prospective for gold mineralization.
  • Numerous gold targets have been identified using a large database of geochemical and geophysical data collected by Fireweed and by previous owners during exploration that primarily targeted Carlin style gold mineralization.
  • These targets are prospective for reduced intrusion related gold mineralization which is similar to the type of mineralization found 30 to 90 km away at Snowline Gold's recent Valley discovery at their Rogue project.
  • A three-week field program will systematically explore several anomalous areas with potential for reduced intrusion related gold mineralization.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) In conjunction with Fireweed's largest ever drill program at Macmillan Pass, Fireweed will be conducting reconnaissance prospecting, mapping, and sampling across a series of gold anomalies on the property.

CEO Statement

Canadian North Resources Receives $2,155,797 from Early Exercise of Warrants from Major Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that KRE Development Co. Ltd ("KRE"), the biggest shareholder of the Company has elected to exercise their warrants ahead of the scheduled expiration of December 31, 2023. KRE is an investment company registered in Ontario, Canada, owned by two Directors of the Company.

KRE exercised 1,437,198 share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant" to purchase one share at $1.50) for aggregate proceeds of $2,155,797 on June 30, 2023. Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's offering of units completed prior to listing.

ASCENDANT ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL EXPORT CREDIT AGENCY SUPPORT FOR PROJECT FINANCE AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

  • UKEF, the UK Export Credit Agency, selected from group of 4 compliant Expressions of Interest
  • Potentially up to US$190 million in Export Credit Agency ("ECA") support via long term ECA Project Finance to cover up to 70% of pre-production costs plus additional support to cover Interest During Construction and Insurance Premium Costs
  • UKEF's Expression of Interest will encourage a UK-led sourcing strategy while allowing flexibility for sourcing from other countries. Support available subject to standard project finance terms and successful due diligence
  • Process to appoint Mandated Lead Arranger(s) to commence shortly

Ascendant Resources Inc. Toronto - (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received and accepted an Expression of Interest ("EOI") from UK Export Finance ("UKEF") to support a potential export credit facility for the Company's Lagoa Salgada Project ("Lagoa Salgada" or the "Project") located in Portugal . The EOI provides support for up to US$190 million for the Project representing 70% of total capital expenditure, interest payable during construction, the political risk insurance premium as well as other approved expenditures for the Project.

PAN GLOBAL DRILLS 1.3% COPPER AND 0.5 G/T GOLD OVER 5.1M WITHIN 20M AT 0.5% COPPER AND 0.3 G/T GOLD AT CAÑADA HONDA IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SOUTHERN SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • Highest-grade copper-gold mineralization in all holes at Cañada Honda drilled to date
  • Mineralization open in all directions
  • Gravity anomaly more than 2km long
  • Cañada Honda one of more than 14 Escacena gravity anomalies

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce positive results for the first of three follow-up drill holes at the Cañada Honda target at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain .

Forte Minerals Announces Warrant Extension and Cancels Loans

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) announces its intention to extend the exercise period of a total of 5,888,593 share purchase warrants by twelve months (collectively, the "Warrants"), which Warrants were originally issued as part of a private placement completed in 2020.

Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at the price of $0.20 per Warrant Share . The original exercise period for 5,638,593 warrants expires on July 17, 2023 , while the remaining 125,000 warrants had an exercise period until August 10, 2023 .

To provide enhanced flexibility to our valued shareholders, the Company has decided to extend the term of the warrants by one year.  Subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval, the new exercise periods for the warrants will be July 17, 2024 , and August 10, 2024 , respectively. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

"We highly value the unwavering support and trust demonstrated by our long-time shareholders," said Patrick Elliott , President and CEO . "By extending the exercise period of these warrants, we aim to provide our shareholders with an extended opportunity to benefit from the growth and the success of our Company."

In addition, the Company announces the settlement of $120,000 in loans made on July 17, 2020 to two related parties and one arm's length party through the cancellation of an aggregate of 750,000 common shares and 375,000 Warrants (the "Loan Securities"). The loans were due to mature on July 10, 2023 and were secured with the Loan Securities and permitted to be repaid in cash or via cancellation of the Loan Securities. An additional $30,000 loan had been provided to CEO, Patrick Elliott , as secured by 250,000 common shares and 125,000 Warrants, which loan as expected to be repaid prior to maturity. The loans are more particularly described in the Company's prospectus dated November 12, 2021 .

Forte Minerals Corp. remains committed to its strategic objectives and steadfast in delivering value to its shareholders.

About Forte Minerals Corp.
Forte Minerals Corp. is a leading junior exploration company in Peru dedicated to discovering and developing high-quality copper and gold deposits. With a strong portfolio of assets, the Company is leveraging its team of expert geologists, advanced technologies, and their commitment to social and environmental sustainability to unlock the full potential of its projects.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results and Army Corps Extension of Deadline to Comment on Plans to July 28, 2023

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting

At the Meeting, a total of 206,154,294 common shares were voted, representing 39% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date. All eight nominees were elected to the Company's Board of Directors. The voting results were as follows:

