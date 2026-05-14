Viva Gold to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 21, 2026

Viva Gold to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 21, 2026

Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV: VAU,OTC:VAUCF, OTCQB: VAUCF) ("Viva" or the "Company"), based in Vancouver, Canada and focused on bringing Nevada's next gold mine into permitting and production, today announced that President & Chief Executive Officer Jim Hesketh will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 21st, 2026.

DATE: May 21st, 2026
TIME: 9:30 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 21, 2026.

  • Schedule in-person meetings here
  • Schedule virtual meetings here

This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email greg@otcmarkets.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Recent infill and exploration drilling has had fantastic results as new high-grade zones have been discovered.
  • Viva will be issuing a pre-feasibility study later this year as it moves the Tonopah Gold Project into the 12-month permitting process in Nevada, a major catalyst for projects in the state.

About Viva Gold

Viva Gold's 100%-owned Tonopah Gold Project is located within a large land position in established gold-mining country on the prolific Walker Lane Structural Trend in western Nevada, approximately a 30-minute drive south of Kinross Gold's Round Mountain Mine. Viva has defined a high-confidence gold mineral resource and has demonstrated the potential for an economically viable open-pit, heap leach/mill gold project through its 2025 preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"). Viva Gold is committed to advancing the Tonopah Gold Project in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, consistent with management's core values.

Viva Gold is led by CEO James Hesketh, a 40-year mining industry veteran who has led the development and construction of eight mines globally. The Board and management team include experienced mining professionals with expertise in exploration, project development, construction, and mine operations.

Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture Exchange ("VAU"), the OTCQB ("VAUCF"), and the Frankfurt Exchange ("7PB"). Viva currently has approximately 172 million shares outstanding. The Company is advancing its Tonopah Gold Project in mining-friendly Nevada with the support of institutional shareholders. More information is available on https://www.sedar.com and at www.vivagoldcorp.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Viva Gold
Name: Jim Hesketh
Title: President & CEO
Phone: 720-291-1775
Email: jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com

Name: Graham Farrell
Title: Investor Relations
Phone: 416-842-9003
Email: graham.farrell@vivagoldcorp.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com


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