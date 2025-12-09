Viva Gold CEO to Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - December 9, 2025 Viva Gold Corp ( TSXV: VAU,OTC:VAUCF; OTCQB: VAUCF ) (the " Company " or " Viva ") is pleased announce that the Company's President and CEO Jim Hesketh will be participating in a live webcast presentation at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC virtual conference on Wednesday, December 10 th 2025 at 9:45 am EST. Mr. Hesketh will provide an overview of the Viva Gold strategy as the Company enters into feasibility study work and the Nevada permitting process.
To access the live presentation, please register in advance here .
About Viva Gold Corp :
Viva's 100% owned Tonopah gold project sits in the middle of gold mining country about a half hour drive south of the Round Mountain mine owned by Kinross Gold and controls a major land position on the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Western Nevada. Viva has developed a high confidence level gold Mineral Resource and can demonstrate the potential for an economically viable open pit, heap leach/mill gold project through rigorous PEA study. Viva is committed to developing the Tonopah Gold Project in an environmentally and socially responsible fashion. These values are aligned with management's core values and permeate throughout our decision-making process.
Viva Gold is led by CEO James Hesketh, a 40-year veteran in the mining space who has led the development and construction of eight other mines around the world throughout his career. James has surrounded himself with equally experienced mining professionals both on the management team and the board.
Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture exchange "VAU", on the OTCQB "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange "7PB". Viva currently has ~145.3 million shares outstanding and boasts a best-in-class management team and board with decades of gold exploration and production experience. The Company is advancing its high-grade Tonopah Gold Project in mining friendly Nevada with the support of several institutional shareholders. More information can be found on https://www.sedarplus.com and please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com .
For further information please contact:
James Hesketh, President & CEO
(720) 291-1775
Graham Farrell, Investor Relations
(416) 842-9003
graham.farrell@vivagoldcorp.com
