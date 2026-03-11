Viva Gold Announces Stock Option Grant

Viva Gold Corp.
  

VANCOUVER, BC March 11, 2026 TheNewswire - Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-Venture: VAU; OTCQB: VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") announces that it has granted, pursuant to its stock option plan, a total of 750,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of C$0.15 per share and expire three years after the grant date. The Options will vest as directed by Viva's Board in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

 

About Viva Gold Corp

Viva's 100% owned Tonopah gold project sits in the middle of gold mining country about a half hour drive south of the Round Mountain mine owned by Kinross Gold and represents a major land position on the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Western Nevada. Viva has developed a high confidence level gold mineral resource and has demonstrated the potential for an economically viable open pit, heap leach/mill gold project through rigorous PEA study. The Company has commenced additional drilling to further upgrade and expand gold mineral resources on the property. In addition, Viva has commenced a pre-feasibility study for Tonopah to include new drill results. Viva is committed to developing the Tonopah Gold Project in an environmentally and socially responsible fashion. These values are aligned with management's core values and permeate throughout our decision-making process.

Viva is led by CEO James Hesketh, a 40-year veteran in the mining space who has led the development and construction of eight other mines around the world throughout his career. James has surrounded himself with equally experienced mining professionals both on the management team and the board.

Viva trades on the TSX Venture exchange "VAU", on the OTCQB "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange "7PB". Viva currently has ~172 million shares outstanding and boasts a best-in-class management team and board with decades of gold exploration and production experience. The Company is advancing its high-grade Tonopah Gold Project in mining friendly Nevada with the support of several institutional shareholders. More information can be found on https://www.Sedar.Com and please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

 

For further information please contact:

James Hesketh, President & CEO

(720) 291-1775

jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com

Graham Farrell, Investor Relations

(416) 842-9003

graham.farrell@vivagoldcorp.com

   

