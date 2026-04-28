Viva Gold Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Viva Gold Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Viva Gold Corp.
   

VANCOUVER, BC April 28, 2026 TheNewswire - Viva Gold Corp (TSX-Venture: VAU; OTCQB: VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva) is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all items for voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on April 28, 2026.

 

The number of directors was fixed at six (6). Christopher Herald, James Hesketh, Edward Mahoney, David Whittle, Andrew Bolland and Adrian Goldstone were all retained on the Board of Directors. The appointment of Saturna Group of Chartered Professional Accountants LLP to serve as the Company's auditors was also approved.

 

At the Meeting, the shareholders also ratified and approved the Company's new omnibus equity compensation plan (the "Omnibus Plan"), adopted by the Board of Directors on February 25, 2026 to replace the Company's 2022 stock option plan. The Omnibus Plan provides the Company with the flexibility to grant stock options, restricted share units, deferred share units, performance share units, and other security-based awards to directors, officers, employees, consultants, and management company personnel. Under the Omnibus Plan, the aggregate number of common shares reserved for issuance will be subject to a rolling maximum not exceeding 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares at any given time. Any awards granted under the previous equity plans that remain outstanding will continue to be governed by their original terms, except as amended to conform with the terms of the Omnibus Plan as necessary.

 

The full text of the Omnibus Plan is included as Schedule "C" to the Company's information circular for the Meeting dated March 18, 2026, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company confirms that the Omnibus Plan is conditional on meeting all requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

 

About Viva Gold Corp

 

Viva Gold's 100%-owned Tonopah Gold Project is located within a large land position in established goldmining country on the prolific Walker Lane Structural Trend in western Nevada, approximately a 30minute drive south of Kinross Gold's Round Mountain Mine. Viva has defined a high-confidence gold mineral resource and has demonstrated the potential for an economically viable open-pit, heap leach/mill gold project through its 2025 preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"). Viva Gold is committed to advancing the Tonopah Gold Project in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, consistent with management's core values.

 

Viva Gold is led by CEO James Hesketh, a 40-year mining industry veteran who has led the development and construction of eight mines globally. The Board and management team include experienced mining professionals with expertise in exploration, project development, construction, and mine operations. Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture Exchange ("VAU"), the OTCQB ("VAUCF"), and the Frankfurt Exchange ("7PB"). Viva currently has approximately 172 million shares outstanding. The Company is advancing its Tonopah Gold Project in mining-friendly Nevada with the support of institutional shareholders. More information is available on https://www.sedarplus.ca and at www.vivagoldcorp.com.

   

For further information please contact:

James Hesketh, President & CEO

(720) 291-1775

jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com

Graham Farrell, Investor Relations

(416) 842-9003

 

graham.farrell@vivagoldcorp.com

     

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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