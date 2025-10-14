Viemed Healthcare, Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XIX

Presentation on Tuesday, October 21st at 11:00 AM PT

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD), a national leader of in-home, technology-enabled post-acute respiratory care, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 21st at 11:00 AM PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Trae Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer will be giving the presentation.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

During the presentation, Mr. Fitzgerald will provide insights into Viemed's operational priorities, financial performance, and strategic direction. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX
Date: Tuesday, October 21st
Time: 11:00 AM

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

Viemed is an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, including non-invasive ventilators (NIV), sleep therapy, staffing, and other complementary products and services. Viemed focuses on efficient and effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy, education and counseling to patients in their homes using high-touch and high-tech services. Visit our website at www.viemed.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

To learn more about LD Micro, visit:
http://www.ldmicro.com

To learn more about Freedom US Markets LLC, visit:
https://www.freedomcapmkts.com/

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

For further information on Viemed Healthcare, Inc.:

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
Investor Relations
337-504-3802
ir@viemed.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Viemed HealthcareVMDNASDAQ:VMDLife Science Investing
VMD
The Conversation (0)
Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Financial Results

Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Financial Results

Stardust Power Inc. ("Stardust Power" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SDST), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced its results for the year ended December 31, 2024. Full Year Business Highlights Operational highlights for the full year 2024 include: Listing on the... Keep Reading...
Stardust Power Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies

Stardust Power Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies

Following the October 8, 2024 announcement, Stardust Power finalizes exclusive licensing agreement with KMX Technologies to enhance lithium production efficiency and sustainability. Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade... Keep Reading...
Stardust Power (NASDAQ: SDST)

Stardust Power Secures Exclusivity to Negotiate Licensing Arrangement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies

Keep Reading...

Viemed Announces Acquisition of Majority Interest in HomeMed, Forging Partnership With East Alabama Health

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced the finalization of its strategic partnership with East Alabama Health ("EAH"), providing Viemed with the controlling interest... Keep Reading...

Viemed Healthcare Announces Record 2023 Financial Results

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. Operational highlights... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Appoints of Rebecca Ball as Vice President, Exploration

Searchlight Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

Related News

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Appoints of Rebecca Ball as Vice President, Exploration

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

Tech Investing

CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of its 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District; Assay Results Pending

Oil and Gas Investing

Cespira Signs Agreement to Supply Components for a Customer Truck Trial

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Appoints Patrick Evans as Non-Executive Chairman and Announces the Resignation of Long-Standing Director Doug Turnbull

resource investing

Spectacular Copper, Silver 81 Germanium Results Continue at Graceland Critical Metals Prospect, Namibia