Viemed Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Details

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD), a national provider of technology-enabled, home-based healthcare solutions and chronic disease management, today announced that it will host its First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

877-407-6176 (US Toll-Free)

+1 201-689-8451 (International)

Live Audio Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=MWjE55eM

Following the live call, a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.viemed.com.

ABOUT Viemed Healthcare, INC.

Viemed is a provider of home medical equipment and post-acute healthcare services in the United States, with a focus on respiratory, chronic care, and women's health products and services. Viemed's model emphasizes efficient, high-quality care delivered in the home through a combination of high-touch clinical support and technology-enabled services, including therapy, education, and counseling provided by our clinical practitioners. For more information, visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
ir@viemed.com

Trae Fitzgerald
Chief Financial Officer
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
(337) 504-3802

SOURCE: Viemed Healthcare, Inc.



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