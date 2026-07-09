[Video Enhanced] West Red Lake Gold Hits High Grade in Austin 955 and 904 Complexes

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - July 9, 2026 Global Stocks News - Sponsored content disseminated on behalf of West Red Lake Gold. On July 7, 2026, West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQX: WRLGF) reported drill results from the Austin 955 and 904 Complexes at its 100% owned Madsen Mine, located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.
"The Austin 955 area has recently returned a number of impressive results and notable showings of visible gold highlighted in this update," stated Will Robinson, WRLG VP of Exploration, in the July 7, 2026 press release.
Situated at the bottom of Main Austin, the 904 Complex is a panel about 200 metres by 200 metres. When Madsen was previously in production, there was a ventilation raise passing through this panel that didn't allow miners to extract material, because it would have compromised their ventilation and access.
"Definition drilling at Madsen also continues to intercept significant gold mineralization within the 904 Complex", continued Robinson. "We are currently advancing laterally across the upper portions of this panel, and we look forward to testing this area at depth over the coming months as underground decline development opens new drill access."
"The 904 Complex has not been historically mined," Robinson confirmed to Guy Bennett, the CEO of Global Stocks News (GSN). "That's unusual in our current production scenario - where we're operating at higher levels, designing the mine plan around historic stopes."
"Our ultimate objective at the 904 Complex is to define a broad panel of non-remnant mineralization, positioning it to be sequenced into our H1 2027 mine plan. The technical team remains on schedule to deliver on that target."
In the July 7, 2026, YouTube video below, West Red Lake Gold VP of Exploration Will Robinson breaks down the potential of the 955 and 904 Complexes to provide near term high-grade feed to the Madsen Mill.
"The two key areas that we're focused on in this July 7 press release are the 955 Complex, with drilling completed from the 12th level, at about 600 Metres depth, and also from the 904 Complex, with most of that drilling completed from the 13th level, at around 650 metres depth," stated Robinson in the YouTube explainer video.
"In the 955 Complex, we had 3.9 Metres at 43 grams per tonne gold, that included half a metre at around 292 grams per tonne gold. We also hit 3.1 metres at around 54 grams per tonne gold, and that intercept included about half a metre at 323 grams per tonne gold. Very high grade. Occurrences of visual gold complemented both of those intercepts.
In the 904 Complex, the headliner intercept was 13.4 metres at 10.2 grams per tonne gold, which included 1.1 metres at around 70 grams per tonne gold.
Our goal is to take areas like the 955 and 904 Complexes and drill those off in 2026 and get them integrated into our mine plan for the first half of 2027. Our crew remains on schedule to deliver on that timeline.
We also have a surface drill turning right now at the Starratt-Olsen Mine. It is the second largest gold producer historically on the Madsen property with ~164,000 oz of gold produced between 1948 and 1956 at an average grade of 6.17 grams per tonne gold."
"So far, we've completed eight holes on that program for around 2,500 metres," continued Robinson. "We're about halfway through the program. All holes have intercepted Madsen-style alteration and mineralization, which is encouraging. We can take the lessons we've learned at Madsen and apply them to Starratt-Olsen, which helps us execute a much more efficient drilling program."
The current underground drilling program at the Madsen Mine is focused on further definition of near-term mining inventory, as well as growth of the current mineral resource. Drilling has been focused on the more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin and South Austin Zones. It is anticipated that this will continue to be the strategy through 2026.
The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101.
Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com
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