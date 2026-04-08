Video - CEO Clips: Kootenay Silver Expands Columba Discovery with Ongoing Drill Program

Video - CEO Clips: Kootenay Silver Expands Columba Discovery with Ongoing Drill Program

Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN,OTC:KOOYF) (OTCQX: KOOYF) is advancing exploration at its Columba discovery in Mexico, where a maiden resource has already outlined approximately 54 million ounces of silver at strong grades in the inferred category. With ongoing drilling expected to deliver steady results through the year, the company is targeting resource growth and a potential first economic study.

Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN,OTC:KOOYF) (OTCQX: KOOYF)
https://kootenaysilver.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291522

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Kootenay SilverKTN:CCtsxv:ktn
KTN:CC
The Conversation (0)
Kootenay Silver

Kootenay Silver

Growing a Strong Portfolio in Mexico’s Silver Sector

Growing a Strong Portfolio in Mexico’s Silver Sector Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Fortune Minerals Announces Process Waste Disposal Agreement With SECURE for Planned Alberta Refinery

Fortune Minerals Announces Process Waste Disposal Agreement With SECURE for Planned Alberta Refinery

VIDEO - BTV Explores Thesis Gold, Lion Copper & Gold, Brixton Metals, North American Iron, Quimbaya Gold, Canstar Resources, Capitan Silver

Related News

lithium investing

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Announces Private Placement

oil and gas investing

Oil Plunges Below US$100 as US and Iran Strike Two-Week Ceasefire

copper investing

McEwen Copper Taps Lenders, US Federal Agencies for US$4 Billion Argentine Mine

battery metals investing

Fortune Minerals Announces Process Waste Disposal Agreement With SECURE for Planned Alberta Refinery

battery metals investing

Fortune Minerals Announces Process Waste Disposal Agreement With SECURE for Planned Alberta Refinery

precious metals investing

VIDEO - BTV Explores Thesis Gold, Lion Copper & Gold, Brixton Metals, North American Iron, Quimbaya Gold, Canstar Resources, Capitan Silver

precious metals investing

VIDEO - BTV Explores Thesis Gold, Lion Copper & Gold, Brixton Metals, North American Iron, Quimbaya Gold, Canstar Resources, Capitan Silver