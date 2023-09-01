Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

VICTORY SELLS LAC SIMARD, QUEBEC CLAIMS

VICTORY SELLS LAC SIMARD, QUEBEC CLAIMS

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR61) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into a Mining Claims Option Agreement between the Company and Alexandr Beloborodov Geologue Inc.. (the "Purchaser"), dated August 15, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement"), providing for the sale by the Company of an undivided 100% interest in and to various mining claims located in Lac Simard, Quebec, for a total consideration of CAD $115,000.

The Company will retain a royalty of 2% of net smelter returns ("NSR").  The Purchaser shall have the option to purchase  1% of the NSR from the Corporation upon payment of $1,000,000, and up to an additional ½% NSR upon the payment of $1,000,000.  The Corporation will retain first right of refusal to purchase the remaining NSR Royalty owned by the Corporation at the discretion of the Corporation.

Mark Ireton, Victory CEO and Director noted: "With a dedicated focus on Stingray, Smokey Lithium, Tahlo Lake and Georgia Lake, our team and resources are best deployed on these promising projects that are more advanced and can return benefits to shareholders in the shorter term, so an offer to sell Lac Simard was accepted, supporting our teams focus on our main properties."

For further information, please contact:

Mark Ireton, President
Telephone: +1 (236) 317 2822 or TOLL FREE 1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)
E-mail: info@victorybatterymetals.com

About Victory Battery Metals Corp.

Victory Battery Metals CORP. (CSE: VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.  A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws. 


Investor Relations Victory Battery Metals Corp +1 (236) 317 2822 info@victorybatterymetals.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VR:CC
Victory Battery Metals
Victory Resources (CSE:VR)

Victory Battery Metals

Overview

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR,FWB:VR61,OTCPINK:VRCFF) is a Vancouver-based junior mining and exploration company operating primarily out of North America. The company recently underwent restructuring and rebranding to pivot to battery metals, recognizing the significant opportunity brought about by the global efforts toward electrification and decarbonization.

As the push for clean energy and the global transition to net-zero continue to ramp up, lithium has never been more important. The burgeoning electric vehicle market exemplifies this, with sales of electric cars topping 6.6 million in 2021 and over 10 million in 2022. On the plus side, this explosive market growth will, according to the International Energy Agency, eliminate the need for roughly 5 million barrels of oil per year by 2030.

Victory’s flagship project, Smokey Lithium, has the distinction of being situated very close to the only lithium-producing silver mine in North America. In addition to Smokey Lithium, Victory maintains five other projects: Stingray Lithium Array in James Bay, Quebec; Georgia Lake Lithium property, Ontario; Tahlo Lake, in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, British Columbia; Saguenay Nickel Project, Quebec; and Black Diablo Copper and Manganese in Nevada.

Lithium

These projects’ strategic locations in mining-friendly and infrastructure-ready jurisdictions position Victory to not only explore new sources of critical battery metals required to meet the growing demand, but also help disrupt the currently unbalanced supply chain, with China dominating roughly 70 percent of global lithium production despite the fact it only supplies 13 percent of the world's lithium.

Given China's questionable mining practices and propensity for leveraging the global supply chain as a political weapon, the status quo is far from ideal. Unsurprisingly, many countries — Canada and the United States among them — are investing heavily into establishing a domestic lithium supply chain. Victory Battery Metals is ideally positioned to take advantage of these investment efforts.

Company Highlights

  • Recently completed a successful private placement for $2 million, and holds several million dollars in treasury.
  • Smokey Lithium flagship project operates out of Nevada, one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America.
  • Victory's primary focus is on bridging the considerable gap between supply and demand, and is benefitting considerably from federal mandates around lithium and critical battery metals production in both Canada and the United States.
  • Work programs are planned for all major assets within the next twelve months.
  • Maintains an incredibly diverse mining portfolio primarily geared towards the needs of the growing electric vehicle market. However, its assets also include precious metals such as gold and silver.
  • Victory is actively working to identify opportunities in regions conducive to mining and geographic locations suited to year-round exploration and development.

Key Projects

Smokey Lithium Project

\u200bSmokey Lithium Project

Located 20 miles north of Clayton Valley and 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship TLC Project, the Smokey Clay Lithium Project resides in one of North America's most prolific lithium regions. Esmeralda County is home to multiple large-tonnage lithium clay deposits with acceptable grades over 900 parts per million (ppm). To that end, there are countless other projects in various stages of exploration and development throughout the area and multiple mining companies have sought to stake a claim here, including Noram, Cypress, Spearmint and Enertopia.

The Smokey Lithium Project is contiguous and adjacent to Jindalee Resources' (ASX:JRL) rich Clayton North deposit. With this in mind, Victory suspected that its property might display similar geology, and executed an extensive drilling program in 2022, which confirmed the presence of significant lithium mineralization across thick layers of underlying claystone.

This program allowed Victory to generate accurate cross-sections, geologic maps and subsurface models, with the company then choosing to acquire additional property south of its existing holdings. A spring drilling program that concluded in May 2023 saw Victory significantly expand its estimates of both the area and thickness of Smokey Lithium's targeted claystone sequences. With this program's conclusion, the company also announced the project had officially moved from early-stage to advanced stage.

Project Highlights:

  • Proven Regulatory Feasibility: Situated in a very mining-friendly jurisdiction, Smokey Lithium also operates within a region that is home to multiple ongoing exploration projects.
  • Large Resource Potential: Esmeralda County, where the project is situated, has been the site of some of the most prolific and promising lithium discoveries in North America. There is every indication that this trend will continue.
  • High-grade Lithium: Adjoining projects which display similar geology have demonstrated lithium grades as high as 930 ppm. The highest grade uncovered in Victory's 2022 drilling program was 1,270 ppm.
  • Ideally Positioned: The project, which spans 3,625 acres, benefits from both pre-existing infrastructure and favorable geography — the ground within the project's area is primarily flat.
  • Encouraging Results: Virtually every program and in-field assessment performed by Victory suggests this project has significant potential.

Stingray Array Properties

\u200bStingray Array Properties

Victory's Stingray Properties consist of 347 non-contiguous claims directly adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' (TSXV:PMET) incredibly promising Corvette Property. Because they're located in Quebec's James Bay lithium district — itself an emerging lithium hub — Victory is able to take advantage of both developing and pre-existing infrastructure within the region. The company plans to use its presence here as a springboard for further strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Project Highlights:

  • A Massive Underexplored Area: The Stingray Properties cover a total area of 17,813 hectares, most of which are either unexplored or underexplored.
  • Promising Drill Results: The adjacent Corvette property shows significant potential which may extend to Victory's Stingray holdings. This includes drill intercepts of 1.65 percent lithium oxide (Li2O) and 193 ppm tantalum pentoxide (Ta2O5) over 159.7 meters (CV22-042), 1.22 percent Li2O and 138 ppm Ta2O5 over 152.8 meters (CV22-030), 2.13 percent Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5 over 86.2 meters (CV22-044) and 2.22 percent Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5 over 70.1 meters, including 3.01 percent Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 over 40.7 meters (CV22-017).
  • Favorable Geology: Properties to the east and west of Victory's claims reportedly host pegmatite dikes, and the holdings themselves are prospective for pegmatites similar to those found on Infinity Stone's Taiga and Camaro projects.

Georgia Lake Lithium Project

Located two kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium’s (TSXV:RCK) advanced lithium project, the Georgia Lake Lithium Project benefits from both low exploration costs and a lithium-rich district. Historic mapping data from the region identified abundant S-type granites, which frequently host spodumene pegmatites. In addition, the region itself has a proven track record of economic lithium deposits dating back to the 1950s.

Having recently completed an aerial survey of the property, Victory plans to have boots on the ground in early June to assess the project's pegmatite content.

Project Highlights:

  • Easy Access: The property is located roughly 3 kilometers from the Trans Canada Highway and 14 kilometers from Beardmore, a major mining hub in Northern Ontario. The project is also accessible through a recently developed network of logging roads.
  • On-Site Processing: Rock Tech intends to construct a lithium ore processing facility for custom milling in the region which will support mineral processing from nearby lithium mines, Georgia Lake included. It's expected to be online in early 2024.

Tahlo Lake Project

A relatively new acquisition, Victory's Tahlo Lake property is located in the prolific Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District in British Columbia. Covering a total of 1,688 hectares, it sits adjacent to the same north-northwest trending fault as the prolific Morrison Deposit. Victory recently confirmed this in a mag survey of the property, which showed the historic copper anomaly in the region's soil overlies a linear mag high.

Project Highlights:

  • Exceptional Mineralization: A regional geochemical survey silt sample from the property's center returned over the 98th percentile for zinc and over the 96th percentile for copper relative to its surroundings. Another till sample site roughly 3 kilometers down ice from the property returned 49 parts per billion (ppb) of gold, which was also over the 98th percentile.
  • Historic Potential: In addition to being situated in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, historic data from Tahlo Lake shows considerable promise. Victory is leveraging this historic data and using it to guide exploration and development.
  • Anomalous Soil: Noranda, the property's original owner, at one time, reported a linear soil anomaly of 50 meters by 500 meters, trending north-northwest. Copper values within the anomaly ranged from 60 to 720 ppm.
  • Existing Infrastructure: Tahlo Lake is just 8 kilometers from American Eagle Gold's (TSX:AE) NAK Property, one of several major projects within the district.
  • Expanding Scope: Originally, Tahlo Lake covered only 735 hectares. Victory purchased an additional 953 hectares in February 2023 in response to highly anomalous gold in till samples both to the north and south of the original property.

Saguenay Nickel Project

\u200bSaguenay Nickel Project

Consisting of five claims over 286.4 hectares, the historic Saguenay Nickel Project is situated roughly 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay, Quebec. Although an assessment in 1959 showed the property to contain respectable nickel content, there have been no modern exploration efforts in the region until Victory's acquisition. The company is currently assessing the property to determine next steps.

Project Highlights:

  • Favorable Geology: The Saguenay Project is underlain by mafic to ultramafic rocks commonly associated with nickel-copper-platinum group element sulfide deposits
  • Historic Data: A historic grab sample returned up to 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm silver and 0.13 percent cobalt.

Black Diablo Copper Project

Black Diablo is still in its early stages — Victory only recently received confirmation from the Bureau of Land Management for its 16 claims. Located south of Winnemucca, the project is suspected to contain VMS copper deposits in the same belt of rocks as Nevada Sunrise Gold's Coronada VMS Project. The project is also 10 miles north of the Big Mike Copper Mine, which produced about 25 million pounds of copper in 100,000 tons of ore grading 10.5 percent copper. The Black Diablo property also hosts the Black Diablo Manganese Oxide Mine.

Project Highlights:

  • Highly Prospective for Copper: According to the Mineral Resource Data System entry for the Black Diablo deposit, it contains roughly 10,000 ppm of copper. This is an unusually high amount for a deposit of this nature, which suggests that the region may contain rich deposits — and is further suggested by the presence of the Big Mike mine.

Management Team

Mark Ireton - President and CEO

David Lane - Director

Allan Levien - Director

Tatiana Kovaleva - Director

Rick Skeith - Advisor

Brian Keane - Advisor

Peter Miles - Advisor

Helgi Sigurgeirson - Geologist

Gerald Tritt - Director

Stingray Property Lake Sediment Data Strongly Anomalous for Lithium Relative to Samples From Surrounding Properties

Stingray Property Lake Sediment Data Strongly Anomalous for Lithium Relative to Samples From Surrounding Properties

  • The Li values of a group of samples on Victory's Stingray Lac Block property are higher than those in the main western Li anomaly shown on the Kaanaayaa Property from Azimut's 23 January 2023 release.1(Figure 1)
  • Azimut's Kaanaayaa and Corvet properties border Victory's Lac Block and Riviere Block directly to the east and south respectively(Figure 2)
  • Rio Tinto Exploration Canada signed "two (2) Option to Joint Venture Agreements" with Azimut Exploration Inc. for up to C$115.7 Million for its Kaanaayaa and Corvet properties2

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to share advancements on its Stingray properties in the James Bay Lithium District next to Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV: PMET) Corvette property, bordering Azimut Exploration's (TSX.V: AZM)(OTCQX: AZMTF) Kaanaayaa and Corvet properties

"In preparation toward our work program, Victory's Geology team have identified significant lake sediment data on our property that show higher lithium values than those in the main western lithium anomaly shown on the Kaanaayaa Property from Azimut's 23 January 2023 press release,1" said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory CEO and Director.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
STINGRAY PROPERTY PHASE ONE WORK PROGRAM TO FOCUS ON GROUND BORDERING TWO AZIMUT EXPLORATION PROPERTIES UNDER "OPTION TO JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENTS" WITH RIO TINTO EXPLORATION CANADA FOR UP TO C$115.7 MILLION1

STINGRAY PROPERTY PHASE ONE WORK PROGRAM TO FOCUS ON GROUND BORDERING TWO AZIMUT EXPLORATION PROPERTIES UNDER "OPTION TO JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENTS" WITH RIO TINTO EXPLORATION CANADA FOR UP TO C$115.7 MILLION1

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's Stingray Property phase one work program to focus on its Lac Block and Riviere Block with a team of up to 4 Geologists and 4 technicians with Helicopter support
  • Rio Tinto Exploration Canada has signed "two (2) Option to Joint Venture Agreements" with Azimut Exploration Inc. for its Kaanaayaa and Corvet lithium properties which border Victory's Lac Block and Riviere Block directly to the east and south respectively (Figure 1)
  • Overall, Victory's Stingray array of properties includes 347 claims, totalling 17,792 hectares on ground adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals, (TSXV: PMET), Corvette Property – Declared "The Largest Lithium Pegmatite Resource in the Americas on 30 July 2023 2

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RIO TINTO EXPLORATION CANADA AND AZIMUT EXPLORATION SIGN TWO "OPTION TO JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENTS" FOR UP TO C$115.7 MILLION1 FOR PROPERTIES BORDERING VICTORY'S STINGRAY LAC AND RIVIERE BLOCKS

RIO TINTO EXPLORATION CANADA AND AZIMUT EXPLORATION SIGN TWO "OPTION TO JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENTS" FOR UP TO C$115.7 MILLION1 FOR PROPERTIES BORDERING VICTORY'S STINGRAY LAC AND RIVIERE BLOCKS

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Rio Tinto Exploration Canada has signed "two (2) Option to Joint Venture Agreements" with Azimut Exploration Inc. for its Kaanaayaa and Corvet lithium properties
  • Azimut's Kaanaayaa and Corvet properties border Victory's Lac Block and Riviere Block directly to the east and south respectively (Figure 1)
  • Victory's Stingray array of properties includes 347 claims, totalling 17,792 hectares on ground adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals, (TSXV: PMET), Corvette Property – Declared "The Largest Lithium Pegmatite Resource in the Americas on 30 July 2023 2

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA (1 August 2023) Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR61) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to share that Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. has just signed "two (2) Option to Joint Venture Agreements" with Azimut Exploration (TSX.V: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) for Azimut's Kaanaayaa and Corvet lithium properties, situated directly to the east and south of Victory's Lac Block and Riviere Block (Fig.1), for up to C$115.7 MILLION. 1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR6) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 7,205,000 options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to management, employees and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.05 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VICTORY UPDATES ANALYSIS FROM NEWLY NOTED INTRUSIVE ON ITS GEORGIA LAKE LITHIUM PROPERTY

VICTORY UPDATES ANALYSIS FROM NEWLY NOTED INTRUSIVE ON ITS GEORGIA LAKE LITHIUM PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • The Georgia Lake Lithium Project is located in the Thunder Bay Lithium District, 2 km east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s (TSXV: RCK) advanced lithium project
  • Victory's just completed work program resulted in the discovery of a previously unmapped intrusive body and feldspar porphyry encountered at the southeast corner of the property
  • The significance of the newly noted features is that they show the potential of the property to host previously unmapped intrusives - including pegmatites

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR61) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders with an update on the Company's recently completed work program on its Georgia Lake Lithium property in Ontario's proven and highly accessible Thunder Bay Lithium district.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd announces MD&A for the 3 months ended May 31 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd announces MD&A for the 3 months ended May 31 2023

This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") reports on the operating results and financial condition of the Company for the three-month ended May 31, 2023, and is prepared as of August 31, 2023. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with Bradda Head Lithium Limited's (the "Company" or "Bradda Head") audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2023, and the notes thereto which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS

All dollar amounts referred to in this MD&A are expressed in United States dollars except where indicated otherwise.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. Announces Unaudited Results for 3 Months Ended 31 May 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. Announces Unaudited Results for 3 Months Ended 31 May 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", or the "Company") Unaudited Interim Results for the three months ended 31 May 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce that it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three months ended 31 May 2023, and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three-month period ended May 31, 2023

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three-month period ended May 31, 2023

Notice of No Auditor Review

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Lithium Project in Quebec's Prolific James Bay Region

Lancaster Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Lithium Project in Quebec's Prolific James Bay Region

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce that on August 29, 2023, Lancaser entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the Trans Taiga Lithium Project (the "Property") in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Property, hosting several historical pegmatite samples, lies ~120 km west of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Project, ~74 km west of Winsome Resources' Cancet Project, and a few kilometers east of Loyal Lithium's Brisk Lithium Project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/179164_0a87920cb415aaa5_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

LITHIUM ion energy ltd. ("ION")
[formerly ion energy ltd. ("ION")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Announces Corporate Update: Leadership Changes and Bliss Lake Agreement

ION Energy Announces Corporate Update: Leadership Changes and Bliss Lake Agreement

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exciting leadership changes, as the Company continues on its rapid growth trajectory.

Robert Payment will be joining the Ion Energy team as Chief Financial Officer, as a seasoned CPA with 16 years of comprehensive experience spanning finance, reporting, regulatory compliance, public company administration, equity markets, and the financing of publicly traded companies. His career commenced in public practice focusing on the audit of public resource issuers, and since 2014 he has served as a CFO and consultant to a portfolio of companies listed on both the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×