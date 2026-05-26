VETS Indexes Names Teradyne 2026 Recognized Employer

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), a leading supplier of automated test solutions and advanced robotics, today announced it has been named a Recognized Employer in the 2026 VETS Indexes Employer Awards . VETS Indexes honors organizations that demonstrate strong commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the broader military‑connected community.
The VETS Indexes Employer Awards are based on an objective, data‑driven evaluation that assesses employer policies, practices, and outcomes related to veterans and the military-connected community across five key categories including recruiting and hiring, employee development and retention, inclusive policies and culture, support for members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouse and family support.
"Veterans bring a unique combination of technical skill, accelerated learning, and principled leadership that strengthens our talent pipeline," said Garrett Boesch, Global Supply Base Manager and Chair of Teradyne's Veterans Employee Resource Group. "At Teradyne, we see firsthand how military experience translates into long-term career growth across engineering, manufacturing, and commercial roles. This continued recognition from VETS Indexes reflects our commitment to investing in veterans as a critical part of our workforce and culture."
VETS Indexes recognized employers across several award levels in 2026, following a highly competitive survey process that included organizations of all sizes and sectors. Only those demonstrating meaningful, measurable support for the military‑connected community earned this recognition.
"Veterans contribute deeply to Teradyne's culture through their integrity, teamwork, and commitment to excellence," Boesch added, "Their experience leading diverse teams and executing mission-driven work strengthens our organization at every level. We are proud to be recognized again by VETS Indexes as we continue building an inclusive environment where veterans can thrive."
About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products enable Teradyne's customers to consistently deliver on their quality standards. Its advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne ® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.
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For more information:
Amy McAndrews
Investor Relations
Tel 978.370.3945
Investor.relations@teradyne.com