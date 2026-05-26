VETS Indexes Names Teradyne 2026 Recognized Employer

VETS Indexes Names Teradyne 2026 Recognized Employer

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), a leading supplier of automated test solutions and advanced robotics, today announced it has been named a Recognized Employer in the 2026 VETS Indexes Employer Awards . VETS Indexes honors organizations that demonstrate strong commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the broader military‑connected community.

The VETS Indexes Employer Awards are based on an objective, data‑driven evaluation that assesses employer policies, practices, and outcomes related to veterans and the military-connected community across five key categories including recruiting and hiring, employee development and retention, inclusive policies and culture, support for members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouse and family support.

"Veterans bring a unique combination of technical skill, accelerated learning, and principled leadership that strengthens our talent pipeline," said Garrett Boesch, Global Supply Base Manager and Chair of Teradyne's Veterans Employee Resource Group. "At Teradyne, we see firsthand how military experience translates into long-term career growth across engineering, manufacturing, and commercial roles. This continued recognition from VETS Indexes reflects our commitment to investing in veterans as a critical part of our workforce and culture."

VETS Indexes recognized employers across several award levels in 2026, following a highly competitive survey process that included organizations of all sizes and sectors. Only those demonstrating meaningful, measurable support for the military‑connected community earned this recognition.

"Veterans contribute deeply to Teradyne's culture through their integrity, teamwork, and commitment to excellence," Boesch added, "Their experience leading diverse teams and executing mission-driven work strengthens our organization at every level. We are proud to be recognized again by VETS Indexes as we continue building an inclusive environment where veterans can thrive."

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products enable Teradyne's customers to consistently deliver on their quality standards. Its advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne ® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information:
Amy McAndrews
Investor Relations
Tel 978.370.3945
Investor.relations@teradyne.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

teradyneTERnasdaq:ter
TER
The Conversation (0)
Teradyne

Teradyne

Keep Reading...
Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy (" Aventis " or the " Company ") (CSE:AVE | FRA:C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce an update from its 2025 exploration program at the Corvo Uranium Project (" Corvo ", or the " Project "), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Standard Uranium Ltd. ("... Keep Reading...
Teradyne Robotics Welcomes James Davidson as Chief AI Officer

Teradyne Robotics Welcomes James Davidson as Chief AI Officer

Teradyne Robotics, which includes collaborative robot (cobot) company Universal Robots (UR) and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) company MiR, has announced the appointment of James Davidson as the Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer effective May 28, 2024"James' exceptional track record in AI and... Keep Reading...
Teradyne Marks 8,000th J750 Semiconductor Test System Shipment

Teradyne Marks 8,000th J750 Semiconductor Test System Shipment

Milestone achieved with V-Test, an independent third-party integrated circuit testing service companyTeradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automated test equipment, today announced shipment of its 8,000th J750 semiconductor test platform. This milestone has been achieved with... Keep Reading...
TerrAscend to Participate in the 7th Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference on May 18th in NYC

TerrAscend to Participate in the 7th Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference on May 18th in NYC

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 7th Annual Global Cannabis Conference being held on May 18, 2023 in New York City .... Keep Reading...
TerrAscend Celebrates the Opening of its Fifth Cookies Dispensary in Michigan

TerrAscend Celebrates the Opening of its Fifth Cookies Dispensary in Michigan

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Gage Cannabis Co. ("Gage") recently launched sales at its new flagship cannabis provisioning center in Oxford, Michigan . Located at 450... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

First Phosphate Reports Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Bégin-Lamarche Phosphate Deposit

American Uranium Reports Strong Early Infill Drilling Results at its 9.45Mlb Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin Ahead of Q3 Resource Upgrade

Smackover Lithium Announces the Award of Last Key Construction Contract for the South West Arkansas Project Ahead of Final Investment Decision

Juggernaut Calls Warrants From May 2025 Financing

Related News

vanadium investing

First Phosphate Reports Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Bégin-Lamarche Phosphate Deposit

energy investing

American Uranium Reports Strong Early Infill Drilling Results at its 9.45Mlb Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin Ahead of Q3 Resource Upgrade

base metals investing

Juggernaut Calls Warrants From May 2025 Financing

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Enters into Earn-in Option Agreement for the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

precious metals investing

Excalibur Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

base metals investing

Sun Summit Outlines 2026 Exploration Plan for the Theory Copper-Gold Project, Toodoggone Mining District, BC

precious metals investing

Kobo Resources Expands Gold Mineralisation at Kossou with High-Grade Results from Road Cut and Jagger Zones