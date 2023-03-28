Blackstone Receives A$3.8M R&D Refund

Market NewsInvesting News

Vertical Exploration Receives Approval for its Global Wollastonite to be OMRI Listed for Organic Agricultural Production in both Canada and USA

Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:VERT) ("Vertical "or "the Company") is very pleased to report that it has received approval from the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for its newly branded Global Wollastonite Agricultural Calcium Silicate product that is produced at the Company's St-Onge quarry in Quebec. The prestigious OMRI accreditation was received by Vertical in both Canada and the USA for the Permitted Substances Category of Mined Minerals and three classes including: i) Crop Fertilizers and Soil Amendments; ii) Crop Management Tools and Production Aids; and iii) Crop Pest, Weed, and Disease Control. The OMRI listing now creates significant new opportunities for Vertical to pursue and entertain domestic and international partnerships, joint ventures and revenue opportunities for its Global Wollastonite product

OMRI is a non-profit organization that was started in 1997 to ensure quality chemical-free products are used in organic agriculture. OMRI also ensures that external inputs for farms and agricultural operations are in compliance with National Organic Standards in Canada, USA and Mexico. OMRI directly supports organic integrity throughout North America by developing clear information and guidance about materials, so that producers know which products are appropriate for organic operations. Finally, OMRI provides an independent review of products, such as fertilizers and supplements, pest controls, livestock health care products, and numerous other inputs that are intended for use in certified organic production and processing. When companies apply to be OMRI listed, OMRI reviews their products against a countries' National Organic Standards. Once verified, products such as Vertical's Global Wollastonite Agricultural Calcium Silicate can then appear on the OMRI Products Listing©. The review process for Vertical and other companies applying to be OMRI listed is rigorous and must be renewed each year.

OMRI has now reviewed Vertical's Global Wollastonite Agricultural Calcium Silicate in conjunction with both the Canadian Organic Regime and USDA National Organic Program regulations and has determined that it is Allowed for Use. The listing of Vertical's product indicates its compliance with the OMRICanadaStandards Manual© and Canada Organic Regime regulations (CAN/CGSB 32.310 and CAN/CGSB 32.311); and its compliance with the USDA National Organic Program and the OMRIStandards Manual©, which is based on the USDA National Organic Program regulations (7 CFR Part 205).Vertical's Global Wollastonite Agricultural Calcium Silicate product will now appear in both the OMRI Canada and USA Products List© on its website (www.omri.org), and in the next print version. Subscribing certifiers, provincial and state programs, and others will receive information regarding the OMRI status of Vertical's product in the next quarterly update.

Vertical recognizes that healthy organic food and goods are becoming increasingly popular and important each year, and therefore more companies involved in agricultural production are seeking organic certification in order to meet the fast-growing consumer demand. Additionally, regenerative agriculture, a system of farming principles and practices that seeks to rehabilitate and enhance the entire ecosystem of the farm by placing a heavy emphasis on soil health, is also becoming important for fighting climate change because of its attention to increasing soil organic matter and thus sequestering carbon. Being OMRI listed is helpful for both farmers and organic producers, as it eliminates any questions surrounding inputs such as Vertical's Global Wollastonite and whether they meet the general principals of regenerative and organic production. Organic farmers and agricultural companies alike can now confidently use Vertical's Global Wollastonite Agricultural Calcium Silicate product and be in full compliance with organic standards.

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO of Vertical Exploration Inc., commented: "The Company had been approached by numerous organic agricultural producers and networks over the past few months asking if Vertical could pursue organic verification in order to allow them to use Vertical's Global Wollastonite on their certified organic crops and organic farming operations. In response, the Company quickly moved forward earlier this year to apply to OMRI and we're now very happy to report that we have been approved and are officially ‘OMRI Listed' for both Canada and the USA. Vertical believes that being OMRI listed in three important classes in both Canada and the USA will give the Company a significant edge on others producing soil supplements, pest and weed control products and crop production aids. We anticipate that this will lead to many new revenue opportunities and partnerships locally and abroad over the next few months and year ahead. We plan to provide further updates to our shareholders in this regard throughout the year."

ABOUT Vertical Exploration

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

SOURCE: Vertical Exploration



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746018/Vertical-Exploration-Receives-Approval-for-its-Global-Wollastonite-to-be-OMRI-Listed-for-Organic-Agricultural-Production-in-both-Canada-and-USA

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Vertical ExplorationVERT:CCTSXV:VERTAgriculture Investing
VERT:CC
The Conversation (0)

Vertical Exploration

agricultural engineers working in field

Agriculture Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Potash and Phosphate in 2023

Fertilizer prices surged to new heights in 2022, continuing a trend that began in 2021. The toll of war, rising gas costs, Chinese export issues and high crop prices pushed both phosphate and potash to record levels in April.

“Agricultural prices reached record highs in Q2 2022 as grain prices shot up in the aftermath of the war in Ukraine — both Russia and Ukraine are key global grain producers,” FocusEconomics' latest commodities outlook reads.

However, during the second half of 2022, demand destruction resulted in a 10 to 40 percent decline in consumption for both phosphate and potash, which pushed values lower.

Keep reading...Show less
graphic that says ASX over blurred digital charts

ASX Agriculture Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

From crop technology to packaging and distribution, the agricultural industry is one of the largest and most important industries in the world.

The price of fertilizer has jumped this past year due to the economic sanctions on Russia and Belarus as well as restrictions on exporting to China. With it, the prices of potash and phosphate have jumped as well. The agriculture sector has already been faced with environmental challenges of soil and biodiversity erosion as climate change, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has only amplified this.

With Ukraine being a major exporter of wheat, corn, and seed oils, the rest of the world has been forced to adapt as the country has been under the distress of the Russian invasion in February 2022. Additionally, the heightened focus on defeating climate change has encouraged many companies to switch gears to clean energy and the implementation of greener technologies to help create a sustainable future.

Keep reading...Show less
International Zeolite and CoTec Holdings Announce Strategic Alliance

International Zeolite and CoTec Holdings Announce Strategic Alliance

CoTec Holdings Making Anchor Investment to Accelerate Commercialization of International Zeolite's Revolutionary Proprietary NEREA(R) Fertilizer Technology

International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTCQB: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) ("IZ") and CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV: CTH) ("CoTec") are pleased to announce that CoTec has agreed to make a $2 million strategic investment in IZ to support its go-to-market activities in the agricultural and green tech segments.

CoTec and IZ share similar visions and objectives and are focused on creating a portfolio of green disruptive technologies that are high-margin, eco-friendly and deliver reductions in carbon emissions. The investment from CoTec is expected to fast track IZ's ability to move rapidly to full commercialization, marketing and sales capabilities for its disruptive agricultural products and solutions. The funding will support the construction of IZ's first NEREA® production facility to be in Ontario, Canada with an expected completion date of March 2023. In addition to its financial investment, CoTec will support IZ through the involvement of its management team, who collectively have extensive global reach and expertise in green technologies.

Keep reading...Show less
kangaroos in front of the sunrise

Investing in Agriculture in Australia (Updated 2022)

Investing in the Australian agriculture sector could prove to be a lucrative decision for investors.

Higher-than-average rainfall has led to a record-breaking summer grain crop in Australia. This, paired with increased prices for grain, cattle and canola caused by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict spells a strong outlook for the Australian agriculture sector.

Investors who are interested in capitalising on the well-established Australian agricultural sector should consider the key factors and players involved.

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat

Billy Goat Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units and Option

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the "Company" or "Billy Goat") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 11,500,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain arm's-length consultants, and an aggregate of 1,000,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to directors of the Company to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per common share for a period of five years from grant, as compensation for continuing services rendered to the Company.

The RSUs and the Options will vest four months and one day from the date of issuance, subject to earlier vesting in the event of a change of control and subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nevada Sunrise Receives Additional Lithium Analyses - GEM23-04 Mineralization Improves to 1,412 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 1,440 Feet and up to 490 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

Helium Evolution Announces Analyst Coverage Initiation by Eight Capital

Red Pine Announces New Drilling Results & Further Extends Gold Mineralization above the Jubilee Shear - drills 3.50 g/t gold over 25.15 m including 36.48 g/t gold over 2.01 metres. Outlines Open Pit Exploration Target

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Completes Rework of Final Payment Structure for Acquisition of Nevada Portfolio

Battery Metals Investing

Kiplin Metals Reviews F3 Uranium Conductors Contiguous to its Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Lithium Investing

Galan Strengthens Board Ahead Of Production

rare earth investing

Rarex Limited (ASX: REE) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Corporate And Board Update

Copper Investing

Earn-In On The Afla Cu/Zn Project Consolidates The Palma VMS Belt

Resource Investing

How Much Do Young Investors Care About Mining?

×