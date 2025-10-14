Verizon offers flexible payment arrangements for Federal workers, military, first responders

Starting today, members of the U.S. Military, Coast Guard, first responders and other federal government employees affected by the shutdown and who require more time to pay their Verizon bill are invited to call the company and ask for payment deferral options.

"Verizon is dedicated to supporting our customers and the communities we serve. We understand the ongoing federal government shutdown may create financial difficulties for members of the U.S. Military, Coast Guard, federal employees and first responders," said Dan Schulman, Verizon CEO. "If federal employees need relief during the shutdown, they can reach out to us and we will keep them connected."

Customers are invited to call us at 1-800-Verizon to ask for assistance and will need to provide verification of their federal or military employment.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security.

