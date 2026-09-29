Verizon Elects Charles Phillips to its Board of Directors

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today announced the election of Charles Phillips, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Recognize Partners LP ("Recognize"), to the Verizon Board of Directors, effective immediately.
"Charles is an accomplished leader with distinctive experience in technology, financial and regulatory environments," said Dan Schulman, Verizon CEO. "We look forward to his perspective and contributions on the board to help us innovate faster, delight our customers and drive sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."
With the addition of Mr. Phillips, the Verizon board consists of 10 directors with a broad mix of perspectives and expertise.
Mr. Phillips has served as Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Recognize, a private equity firm focused on investing in technology services businesses, since January 2020. Prior to Recognize, Mr. Phillips was the Executive Chairman of Infor, Inc., an enterprise software application provider, from 2019 to 2020 and Chief Executive Officer from 2010 to 2020. He served as President of Oracle Corporation from 2003 to 2010 and as a Managing Director in Morgan Stanley's Technology Group from 1996 to 2003. Mr. Phillips also served as Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Mr. Phillips holds a B.S. in Computer Science from the U.S. Air Force Academy, an M.B.A. from Hampton University and a J.D. from New York Law School. He also serves on the boards of directors of American Express, Bloomberg LP, Compass Inc., the Apollo Theater, and the Council of Foreign Relations.
This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores
Media contact:
Katie Magnotta
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katie.magnotta@Verizon.com