Veritone to Host its 2026 Innovation Showcase Virtually on July 7, 2026

Veritone to Host its 2026 Innovation Showcase Virtually on July 7, 2026

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced that it will host its virtual 2026 Innovation Showcase on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (12:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

During the event, President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Steelberg and additional business and product leaders will provide a comprehensive presentation of Veritone's latest AI solutions, including product overviews and demonstrations, customer spotlights and use cases, and insight into future opportunities.

To register for the event, please use the following link: 2026 Innovation Showcase Registration , or visit the IR Calendar section of Veritone's Investor Relations website. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence and dynamic workflows. By empowering organizations in both the commercial and public sectors, Veritone enables users to increase operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and drive profitability. The company's proprietary AI operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to process and tokenize data—including video, audio, and images—powering sophisticated automation and measurable business outcomes. Committed to the development of ethical AI, Veritone blends human expertise with cutting-edge technology to help customers navigate a complex digital landscape while helping to protect intellectual property and enabling sustainable business growth. For more information, visit Veritone.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected scheduling and content of the 2026 Innovation Showcase and Veritone's business strategy and market position. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in Veritone's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Company:
Mike Zemetra
Chief Financial Officer
Veritone, Inc.
investors@veritone.com

Investor Relations:
Cate Goldsmith
Prosek Partners
914-815-7678
cgoldsmith@prosek.com

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