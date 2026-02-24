Verdera Energy Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Verdera Energy Corp. (TSXV: V) ("Verdera" or the "Company") announced that effective today, Tuesday, February 24, 2026, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under ticker symbol "V" and CUSIP number 92339J107.

Janet Lee-Sheriff, Chief Executive Officer, commented "Verdera is honored to be listed on the TSXV, the premier mining exchange. Our listing marks a milestone for Verdera and we are grateful for the support of our shareholders and our team that worked to make this step a reality."

About Verdera Energy Corp.

Verdera Energy Corp. is focused on the development of In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium assets in New Mexico. Led by a team with extensive experience in the uranium and natural resources sector, Verdera is working to meet the growing demand for clean, reliable domestic uranium in the United States. Supported by strategic shareholder Encore Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: EU TSXV: EU), Verdera holds private mineral rights spanning approximately 400 square miles, known and historic resources and a significant proprietary database. Verdera is committed to fostering strong community relations and strives to work closely with local communities.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the business of Verdera and anticipated trading date. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Verdera assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

Encore Energy Corp.

Encore Energy Corp.

