Veracyte to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, announced today that it will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference – Boston, MA
    Fireside chat on Tuesday, Aug 11th at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time
  • Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – New York, NY
    Fireside chat on Tuesday, Sep 15th at 5:35 p.m. Eastern Time

Live audio webcasts of the company's presentations will be available by visiting Veracyte's website at http://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after each live presentation broadcast.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company with a vision to transform cancer care for patients around the world. The company's molecular tests assess the unique biology of each patient's tumor to help clinicians answer essential questions about cancer care. Veracyte's Diagnostics Platform combines broad genomic and clinical data, advanced bioinformatics and AI, and a powerful evidence-generation engine to support continued innovation and pipeline development. The company's portfolio includes the Afirma® Genomic Sequencing Classifier testDecipher® Bladder Genomic Classifier testDecipher® Prostate Genomic Classifier testProsigna® Breast Risk of Recurrence test, and the TrueMRD™ Monitoring Test for MIBC. For more information, visit Veracyte's website or follow the company on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).


Investors: Kelly Gura investors@Veracyte.com Media: Molly Cornbleet media@Veracyte.com +1-650-351-8780

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

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