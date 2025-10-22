Venture Global Statement on CP2 Final Approval

The U.S. Department of Energy issued the final non-FTA export authorization for Venture Global's CP2 facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel issued the following statement:
"Venture Global is grateful for the Trump Administration's final approval of CP2, a critical project that will supply American allies with low-cost LNG for decades, support thousands of jobs and greatly benefit the U.S. balance of trade. The CP2 project construction is well underway and we look forward to continue advancing the project safely and quickly to bring new LNG to the global market at a record pace beginning in 2027."
About Venture Global
Venture Global is an American producer and exporter of low-cost U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) with over 100 MTPA of capacity in production, construction, or development. Venture Global began producing LNG from its first facility in 2022 and is now one of the largest LNG exporters in the United States. The company's vertically integrated business includes assets across the LNG supply chain including LNG production, natural gas transport, shipping and regasification. The company's first three projects, Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG, and CP2 LNG, are located in Louisiana along the Gulf of America. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects at each of its LNG facilities.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Included among "forward-looking statements" are, among other things, statements regarding Venture Global's business strategy, plans and objectives. Venture Global believes that the expectations reflected in these "forward-looking statements" are reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Venture Global's control. In addition, assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in "forward-looking statements" as a result of a variety of factors. These "forward-looking statements" speak only as of the date made, and other than as required by law, Venture Global undertakes no obligation to update or revise any "forward-looking statement" or provide reasons why actual results may differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
