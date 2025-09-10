Venture Global, Inc. Announces Record Date for Cash Dividend

The Venture Global, Inc. ("Venture Global") (NYSE: VG) board of directors determined today that the per share amount of its previously declared cash dividend shall be $0.017 per share, payable on September 30, 2025 to holders of its outstanding Class A common stock and outstanding Class B common stock, and that the record date shall be the close of business on September 19, 2025.

About Venture Global

Venture Global is an American producer and exporter of low-cost U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) with over 100 MTPA of capacity in production, construction, or development. Venture Global began producing LNG from its first facility in 2022 and is now one of the largest LNG exporters in the United States. The company's vertically integrated business includes assets across the LNG supply chain including LNG production, natural gas transport, shipping and regasification. The company's first three projects, Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG, and CP2 LNG, are located in Louisiana along the Gulf of America. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects at each of its LNG facilities.

Investor Contact
Ben Nolan
IR@ventureglobalLNG.com

Media Contact
Shaylyn Hynes
press@ventureglobalLNG.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

×