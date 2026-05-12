Venture Global Announces LNG Purchase Agreements with TotalEnergies and Vitol

Today, Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE: VG) announced the execution of two binding agreements with TotalEnergies and Vitol for the purchase of additional U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Venture Global.

Venture Global announced a new, binding agreement with TotalEnergies for the purchase of approximately 0.85 MTPA of LNG from Venture Global for approximately five years commencing in 2026. Separately, Venture Global and Vitol agreed to increase their existing five-year binding LNG agreement to 1.7 MTPA, up from 1.5 MTPA previously agreed and announced in March 2026. Both agreements will be supplied from Venture Global's portfolio.

"Venture Global is proud to deepen our partnerships with premier global energy companies like Vitol and TotalEnergies," said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. "These agreements reflect the continued confidence and trust in our ability to deliver reliable, low-cost U.S. LNG to global markets quickly and at scale as demand for energy security continues to grow. By offering customers short-, medium-, and long-term supply options, we are providing the flexibility and certainty they need to deliver LNG where it is needed most."

About Venture Global

Venture Global is an American producer and exporter of low-cost U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) with over 100 MTPA of capacity in production, construction, or development. Venture Global began producing LNG from its first facility in 2022 and is now one of the largest LNG exporters in the United States. The company's vertically integrated business includes assets across the LNG supply chain including LNG production, natural gas transport, shipping and regasification. The company's first three projects, Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG, and CP2 LNG, are located in Louisiana along the Gulf of America. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects at each of its LNG facilities.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

About Vitol

Vitol is a leader in energy and commodities. Vitol produces, manages and delivers energy and commodities, including metals, to consumers and industry worldwide. In addition to its primary business, trading, Vitol is invested in infrastructure globally, with $13+billion invested in long-term assets. Founded in Rotterdam in 1966, today Vitol serves its customers from some 40 offices worldwide. In 2025 Vitol delivered over 600mTOE of energy and had revenues of $340bn.

Vitol is a long-established participant in LNG markets, having commenced LNG trading in the mid-2000s. It has a diversified global LNG portfolio of contracts and equity positions, enabling it to provide customers with tailor-made supply solutions on a short and long-term basis. In 2025 Vitol delivered 23mMT of LNG and delivered 1,800TWh of natural gas.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements." In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursue," "target," "continue," the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include statements about our future performance, our contracts, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends impacting our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Those factors include our need for significant additional capital to construct and complete future projects and related assets, and our potential inability to secure such financing on acceptable terms, or at all; our potential inability to accurately estimate costs for our projects, and the risk that the construction and operations of natural gas pipelines and pipeline connections for our projects suffer cost overruns and delays related to obtaining regulatory approvals, development risks, labor costs, unavailability of skilled workers, operational hazards and other risks; the uncertainty regarding the future of global trade dynamics, international trade agreements and the United States' position on international trade, including the effects of tariffs; our dependence on our EPC and other contractors for the successful completion of our projects, including the potential inability of our contractors to perform their obligations under their contracts; various economic and political factors, including opposition by environmental or other public interest groups, or the lack of local government and community support required for our projects, which could negatively affect the permitting status, timing or overall development, construction and operation of our projects; and risks related to other factors discussed under "Item 1A.—Risk Factors" of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Investor contact:
Ben Nolan
IR@ventureglobalLNG.com

Media contact:
Shaylyn Hynes
press@ventureglobalLNG.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Venture GlobalVGNYSE:VGenergy investing
VG
The Conversation (0)
New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of The AFZ Core and Intersect New Mineralization at Depth at The Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of The AFZ Core and Intersect New Mineralization at Depth at The Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further results confirming the continuity of gold mineralization in the AFZ Core from 2025 infill drilling on its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") in... Keep Reading...
Cartier Cuts 7.9 g/t Au Over 4.0 m Within A Broader Segment of 2.3 g/t Au Over 19.0 m at Hope Sector ; Unlocks New High-Grade Gold Zone in Underexplored Pontiac Sediments

Cartier Cuts 7.9 g/t Au Over 4.0 m Within A Broader Segment of 2.3 g/t Au Over 19.0 m at Hope Sector ; Unlocks New High-Grade Gold Zone in Underexplored Pontiac Sediments

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the eleventh batch of results from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs), within the underexplored Pontiac sedimentary Group in Hope Sector, on the 100%-owned Cadillac Project,... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Continues to Expand Dropkick Zone, Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Continues to Expand Dropkick Zone, Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final results from 2025 drilling at its Dropkick Zone ("Dropkick" or the "Zone"), confirming further expansion of the Zone on its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or... Keep Reading...
Cartier Discovers New Porphyritic Intrusion-Related Gold System in Pontiac Sediments with 5.2 g/t Au over 5.0 m and 1.2 g/t Au over 25.5 m at Hope Target ; Large Scale Gold Mineralization Exploration Potential

Cartier Discovers New Porphyritic Intrusion-Related Gold System in Pontiac Sediments with 5.2 g/t Au over 5.0 m and 1.2 g/t Au over 25.5 m at Hope Target ; Large Scale Gold Mineralization Exploration Potential

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the tenth batch of results from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) and a new style of gold mineralization (intrusion-related gold deposits) within the underexplored Pontiac... Keep Reading...
First Class Metals

Visible Gold Intersected at Roy, Sunbeam

First Class Metals PLC ("First Class Metals", "FCM" or the "Company") the UK listed company focused on the discovery of economic metal deposits across its exploration properties in Ontario, Canada, is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing drilling programme at the Roy prospect on the... Keep Reading...
Extension to Rights Issue Closing Date

Extension to Rights Issue Closing Date

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Extension to Rights Issue Closing DateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Announces LIFE Offering

Standard Uranium Announces LIFE Offering

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will offer up to 9,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Closes $5.25 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Skyharbour Closes $5.25 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") financing for total gross proceeds of CAD $5,250,389.10. The Private Placement was entirely... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Advances Ivana Project with Metallurgical Test Program and Feasibility Engineering Agreements

Blue Sky Uranium Advances Ivana Project with Metallurgical Test Program and Feasibility Engineering Agreements

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") ") is pleased to announce that its joint venture operating company Ivana Minerales S.A. ("IMSA") has executed service agreements with M3 Engineering & Technology and the Saskatchewan Research... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results and Details for Our Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results and Details for Our Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces an operational update, our financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and details for both our Q1 2026 earnings call and our upcoming annual general and special meeting. All... Keep Reading...
American Uranium Commences Drilling at its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

American Uranium Commences Drilling at its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

American Uranium Ltd. (ASX: AMU; OTCQB: AMUIF) announced it has started drilling at its Lo Herma Uranium ISR project located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The program underway will include drilling of up to 55 holes with infill drilling within Mine Unit 1 and expansion drilling into highly... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Reports Positive Results from Reconnaissance Mapping and Sampling at Silver King Project, Arizona

BriaCell Phase 3 Bria-IMT Study Enrollment Surpasses 230 Patients

Spartan Metals Announces Attendance at Investor Conferences

Anteros Metals Commences Deep Drilling at Seagull Property

Related News

base metals investing

Prismo Metals Reports Positive Results from Reconnaissance Mapping and Sampling at Silver King Project, Arizona

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Announces Attendance at Investor Conferences

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Commences Deep Drilling at Seagull Property

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces Final Investment Decision for UAE Battery Anode Facility

precious metals investing

Excalibur Metals Acquires North Tybo Project, Expanding Walker Lane Footprint

precious metals investing

Sirios Adds $3.5 Million to Its Cash Reserves Following the Exercise of Warrants and Stock Options

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina Reports First Quarter 2026 Results