Ventripoint to Exhibit at the 59th Annual Meeting of the Association for European Paediatric and Congenital Cardiology

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire May 4, 2026 VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company") (TSXV:VPT,OTC:VPTDF; OTC:VPTDF) will exhibit at the 59th Annual Meeting of the Association for European Paediatric and Congenital Cardiology (AEPC), taking place May 12–16, 2026 in Padua, Italy.
Founded in 1963, AEPC is the world's largest association in congenital cardiology, bringing together more than 1,000 specialists across 32 European countries and beyond. Its members are united by a commitment to advancing the practice of congenital and paediatric cardiology and improving outcomes for patients with heart disease.
This year's meeting is hosted by the University of Padova – one of the world's oldest and most prestigious institutions – and features a scientific program centred on advanced cardiovascular imaging and artificial intelligence. These are areas where Ventripoint is driving meaningful clinical progress.
Ventripoint will exhibit alongside its European distributor, AngioPro, welcoming existing customers and engaging with clinicians from the global congenital cardiology community. A key focus at the booth will be the power of supporting evalution of cardiac function over time of congenital heart disease (CHD) patients using VMS+™. The importance of this approach is underscored by the 2020 ESC Guidelines for Adult Congenital Heart Disease – co-endorsed by AEPC – which identify CHD as a lifelong chronic condition requiring structured, individualised follow-up, and affirm echocardiography as the key modality for longitudinal assessment of ventricular function (Baumgartner et al., European Heart Journal, 2021; doi:10.1093/eurheartj/ehaa554).
Ventripoint's priority for 2026 is accelerating the integration of VMS+™ into routine clinical practice and identifying opportunities to build better care pathways for CHD patients. The latest release, VMS+™ 4.0, was purpose-built around the needs of clinicians – streamlining workflows, reducing the time required to generate assessments, and making advanced cardiac analysis accessible at the point of care. At the point of a patient's first echocardiogram, VMS+™ provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI – detailed insights that arrive early in the care journey, supporting clinical decision-making and more effective patient management across a lifetime of care.
"AEPC represents the heart of the European congenital cardiology community, and we are proud to be part of it," said Hugh MacNaught, President and CEO of Ventripoint. "VMS+™ delivers fast, affordable, and accessible volumetric cardiac assessments with accuracy comparable to MRI – giving clinicians the confidence they need to manage their patients at every stage of life."
About VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Ventripoint is an industry leader in applying artificial intelligence to echocardiography. Its flagship VMS+™ product family is powered by proprietary KBR technology – the result of more than a decade of development – and delivers volumetric cardiac measurements with accuracy equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative gives cardiologists greater diagnostic confidence and supports better patient management. VMS+™ is compatible with ultrasound systems from all major vendors and holds regulatory approvals in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.
For further information, please contact:
Hugh MacNaught
(604) 671-4201
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