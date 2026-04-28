Ventripoint's VMS+ 4.0 Submitted for Regulatory Approval in China by Lishman Global Inc.

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Canada TheNewswire - April 28, 2026 VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company") (TSX-V:VPT, OTC:VPTDF), is proud to announce that its strategic partner, Lishman Global Inc., has formally submitted Ventripoint's VMS+™ 4.0 system to China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), commonly referred to as the Chinese FDA, for regulatory approval.
Importantly, Lishman Global has qualified for the NMPA's "green channel" pathway, an expedited review process designed to accelerate the approval of innovative medical technologies that address significant clinical needs. This designation is expected to streamline the regulatory timeline and facilitate faster access to the Chinese market.
This submission represents a significant milestone in Ventripoint's global expansion strategy and reflects growing demand for advanced, accessible cardiac imaging solutions in one of the world's largest healthcare markets.
China represents a substantial and rapidly growing opportunity in cardiology. Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of mortality in the country, with an estimated 330 million patients affected. At the same time, echocardiography is the most widely used cardiac imaging modality in China due to its cost-effectiveness, portability, and scalability across urban and rural healthcare settings. However, variability in image interpretation and limited access to advanced imaging modalities such as MRI have created a strong need for AI-driven tools that can improve diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency.
Ventripoint's VMS+™ 4.0 addresses this need by providing MRI-equivalent volumetric measurements using standard 2D echocardiography. Powered by the Company's proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology, the platform enables clinicians to assess all four chambers of the heart with high accuracy, supporting diagnosis and management of conditions such as congenital heart defects, heart failure, pulmonary hypertension, cardiotoxicity, and valvular disease.
"We are excited to take this important step toward bringing VMS+™ 4.0 to the Chinese market," said Paul Gibson, Chief Technology Officer of Lishman Global Inc. "Qualification for the NMPA's green channel underscores the clinical relevance and innovation of VMS+™ 4.0 and provides a clear pathway to accelerated adoption. China's scale, combined with its increasing focus on improving cardiovascular outcomes, makes it an ideal environment for this technology."
"Hitting this regulatory milestone with Lishman Global is a key validation of both our technology and our international strategy," said Hugh MacNaught, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ventripoint Diagnostics. "China is one of the most important cardiac care markets in the world. With the benefit of an expedited review pathway, we are well positioned to bring VMS+™ 4.0 to clinicians and patients more quickly. By enabling more accurate and reproducible cardiac measurements using existing ultrasound infrastructure, VMS+ has the potential to significantly expand access to high-quality cardiac care."
The Company will provide further updates as the regulatory review process progresses.
About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Ventripoint is an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS+™ products are powered by its proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+™ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.
About Lishman Global
Lishman Global was establish in 2012 to assist companies to safely enter the Chinese Market. Our partnership model allows foreign companies to navigate the complex network of regulatory approvals and multi-level distribution channels common in the Chinese medical device market.
For further information, please contact:
Hugh MacNaught
hmacnaught@ventripoint.com
604-671-4201
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Forward Looking Statements
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