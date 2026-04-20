Ventripoint's VMS+ 4.0 Recognized with Gold Edison Award, Validating Leadership and Future Potential

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Canada TheNewswire - April 20, 2026 VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company") (TSX-V:VPT, OTC:VPTDF), is proud to announce that its proprietary VMS+™ 4.0 (Ventripoint Medical System) technology has been awarded a Gold Medal at the 2026 Edison Awards in the Precision Health Technologies sub‑category.
The Edison Awards are widely regarded as one of the most prestigious global recognitions for innovation. Judged by a peer review panel of senior executives, clinicians, engineers, and technology leaders, Gold awards are reserved for innovations that demonstrate not only technical excellence, but clear differentiation, market readiness, and the potential for sustained real‑world impact. For investors, this recognition represents independent validation of Ventripoint's strategic direction and technological leadership.
At the 2026 Edison Awards two luminaries were recognized: artist Rhianna for her philanthropy, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for his role in sports innovation. With its receipt of the Gold Award Ventripoint joins a peer group that includes Viz.ai, Heartflow, Abbott, Medtronic and Boston Scientific in what is described as "the Oscars of Innovation".
Independent Validation of a Breakthrough Platform
VMS™ + 4.0 was recognised for its ability to transform standard 2D echocardiograms into highly accurate, reproducible 3D models of the heart—delivering volumetric and functional measurement traditionally accessible only through cardiac MRI. By combining 2D echocardiogram with Ventripoint's patented Knowledge‑Based Reconstruction and artificial intelligence assistance, VMS™ + 4.0 provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI.at a fraction of the cost, time, and infrastructure burden.
Importantly, this award reflects more than innovation in theory. Edison Award evaluators place strong emphasis on technologies that are already deployed, clinically validated, and delivering measurable benefits. VMS+™ 4.0 is currently in use at major hospitals across Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada—demonstrating both clinical relevance and commercial scalability.
"The Edison Awards recognize innovations that have moved beyond promise into real‑world impact. Being awarded Gold affirms that VMS™ 4.0 has reached that threshold, and reinforces our belief that our platform has significant room to grow as adoption accelerates and new applications emerge", sated Hugh MacNaught, President & CEO of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Why This Matters
This Gold Edison Award reinforces three critical fundamentals:
1. Technology Leadership
VMS+™ has been recognized at a global level as best‑in‑class within precision health technologies. This external endorsement underscores Ventripoint's position at the forefront of AI‑enabled cardiac diagnostics, in a market increasingly prioritizing accuracy, speed, and cost efficiency.
2. Market Readiness and Adoption
Unlike early‑stage experimental technologies, VMS+™ 4.0 is already embedded within clinical workflows. The Edison Awards explicitly prioritize innovations that have advanced beyond pilot status and into real‑world adoption—an important signal of reduced execution risk and accelerating commercial momentum.
3. Platform Potential Beyond Today's Use Cases
While VMS+™ 4.0 is currently focused on cardiac chamber quantification and function, its core architecture is inherently extensible. The recognition highlights not just what the platform delivers today, but what it enables tomorrow: broader indications, longitudinal monitoring, decentralized diagnostics, and integration into value‑based care models.
A Technology Built for a Changing Healthcare System
Healthcare systems globally are under pressure to deliver higher diagnostic precision with fewer resources. MRI capacity constraints, long wait times, and high costs continue to limit access—particularly in paediatric, rural, and emerging‑market settings. VMS+™ 4.0 directly addresses these structural challenges by enabling high‑quality cardiac assessment at the point of care.
The Edison Award recognition affirms that Ventripoint's technology aligns with macro‑level healthcare trends: decentralization, AI‑assisted decision support, and scalable precision medicine. These dynamics create the foundation for long‑term demand growth rather than one‑time product cycles.
Momentum That Extends Beyond the Award
Awards alone do not define value creation—but they often precede it. The Edison Award serves as a powerful signal to hospital systems, strategic partners, regulators, and payors that VMS™ represents a validated, trusted, and forward‑looking solution within cardiac care.
For Ventripoint, this recognition strengthens the company's ability to:
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Accelerate enterprise‑level hospital deployments
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Deepen clinical and research partnerships
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Support reimbursement and procurement discussions
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Expand internationally with enhanced credibility
Most importantly, it reinforces a long‑term vision: building a durable, scalable diagnostics platform that continues to compound clinical relevance and commercial opportunity over time.
Looking Ahead
The Gold Edison Award marks a significant milestone—but not a destination. Ventripoint remains focused on execution: expanding market penetration, advancing the capabilities of VMS+™ 4.0, and unlocking additional value from a technology platform that has now been independently recognized as leading‑edge.
This award represents affirmation that Ventripoint is not only solving an important clinical problem today, but is positioned to go further—scaling impact, extending platform value, and participating meaningfully in the future of precision healthcare.
About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Ventripoint is an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS+™ products are powered by its proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+™ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.
For further information, please contact:
Hugh MacNaught
hmacnaught@ventripoint.com
604-671-4201
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
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