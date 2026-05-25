Ventripoint Provides Videoconference Link to Annual General Meeting and Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Canada TheNewswire - May 25, 2026 - VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company") (TSXV:VPT,OTC:VPTDF; OTC:VPTDF), a leading provider of innovative AI-powered cardiac diagnostic solutions, is pleased to provide a videoconference link for its Annual General Meeting, which will be followed by a corporate update.
Shareholder Videoconference:
Date: Wednesday May 27, 2026
Time: 11:00 am EST
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81065498156?pwd=KsfnCdZcLJAtgHxcZy6Mc4YD4asIW2.1
Meeting chat link
https://us02web.zoom.us/launch/jc/81065498156
Meeting ID: 810 6549 8156
Passcode: 224522
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• 81065498156@zoomcrc.com
Join instructions
https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/81065498156/invitations?signature=J08ymXcI8AI1g33uRzqvp4bZ5NA1qnaU1BX7MeLbvYU
About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Ventripoint has become an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS+ products are powered by its proprietary knowledge-based reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe and Canada.
For further information, please contact:
Hugh MacNaught, CEO
hmacnaught@ventripoint.com
604-671-4201
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Corporation's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis that is available on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
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