Ventripoint Engages More Capital Ltd.

(TheNewswire)
Pioneering Medical AI Company Moves to Increase Awareness of VMS+ System and Proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction Technology
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire July 22, 2026 - VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company"), (TSXV:VPT,OTC:VPTDF; OTC:VPTDF) a pioneer in advanced cardiac imaging, is pleased to announce that it has engaged More Capital Ltd. ("More Capital"), a Toronto, Ontario-based private investment and strategic advisory firm, under a strategic growth and advisory agreement focused on commercial partnerships, market expansion and broader awareness of the Company's technology, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").
The engagement is intended to create greater awareness of Ventripoint's commercialization program to drive adoption of its FDA-cleared VMS+ system. More Capital is being comensated at a rate of $13,000 per month for an initial term of three months, subject to renewal by mutual agreement.
About More Capital Ltd.
More Capital Ltd. is a Toronto-based family-owned private investment and strategic advisory firm working with public and private companies on business development, commercial partnerships, strategic positioning, communications, market expansion and selected direct-investment opportunities.
About VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (TSXV: VPT,OTC:VPTDF, OTC: VPTDF) has become an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS products are powered by its proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe and Canada.
For more information, visit www.ventripoint.com.
Hugh MacNaught
(604) 671-4201
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks. Factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.