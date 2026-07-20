Ventripoint Diagnostics' VMS+ Technology Selected for World-First AI Cardiac Monitoring Study in Breast Cancer Patients

(TheNewswire)
Ventripoint's VMS+ platform to be evaluated alongside a second AI technology in a landmark NHS study exploring earlier detection of chemotherapy-related heart damage
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire July 20, 2026 - VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company"), (TSXV:VPT,OTC:VPTDF; OTC:VPTDF) a leader in the application of artificial intelligence to echocardiography, today announced that its VMS+ technology has been selected for use in AIRES (Artificial Intelligence Reconstruction of Echocardiography Study), a newly launched clinical research study at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) in the United Kingdom.
AIRES is described as a world-first study evaluating AI-enabled echocardiography specifically in oncology patients. The research will focus on patients undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, a population at risk of developing treatment-related heart complications. The study will include more than 500 patients.
The study will assess whether AI-based systems can help clinicians identify early changes in heart function more quickly and reliably than conventional methods, enabling timely intervention for the proportion of patients who develop cardiac side effects from chemotherapy. Researchers will also evaluate the impact of AI-enabled analysis on clinical workflow, cost, and acceptability among patients and clinicians, with the potential to increase capacity and reduce waiting times for echocardiography services.
Ventripoint's Role in the Study
AIRES will evaluate two complementary AI-enabled approaches to echocardiography. Ligence AI, developed by Ligence, automates the analysis of conventional two-dimensional echocardiographic images. Ventripoint's VMS+ will be evaluated for its ability to provide AI-assisted three-dimensional reconstruction, delivering cardiac MRI-equivalent measurements of cardiac volumes and function. The study is supported through research funding and technology provided by both companies.
The study is led by Dr. Sandeep Hothi, Consultant Cardiologist at the Heart and Lung Centre at RWT and Honorary Associate Clinical Professor at the University of Birmingham. Dr. Hothi noted that AIRES offers a rare opportunity to assess how complementary AI technologies can enhance routine echocardiography for cancer patients, with the goal of supporting earlier detection of chemotherapy-related heart dysfunction while improving efficiency and consistency of care.
The research team also includes Dr. Robert Crichton and Dr. Joseph Olugunja, recipients of competitive NHS Fellowships in Clinical AI in cardiology at RWT, along with Dr. Yat Li, Chief Clinical Information Officer at RWT, and academic collaborators from the Universities of Manchester, Cambridge, and Leicester, Manchester Metropolitan University, the National Heart Centre Singapore, and RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dublin. The study is sponsored by RWT's Research and Development Directorate.
Dr Yat Li, Chief Clinical Information Officer (CCIO), says "The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust has a long reputation of bringing innovative technologies and partnerships to improve health and care. The AIRES project represents an opportunity to explore how AI technology in echocardiography can be safely used and help reduce diagnostic delays."
Management Commentary
"Cardiotoxicity is one of the most consequential and under-monitored risks facing cancer patients today, and we believe VMS+ is uniquely positioned to help clinicians catch it earlier," said Hugh MacNaught, President and CEO of Ventripoint Diagnostics. "Being selected for a world-first study of this kind, within a respected NHS Trust and alongside a rigorous, independent academic research team, is a significant validation of our technology. AIRES gives us the opportunity to generate real-world clinical evidence of VMS+'s value in oncology, a population where accurate, MRI-equivalent heart monitoring can genuinely change patient outcomes."
About VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (TSXV: VPT,OTC:VPTDF) (OTC: VPTDF) is an industry leader in the application of artificial intelligence to echocardiography. The Company's VMS product line delivers accurate, MRI-equivalent volumetric cardiac measurements, giving cardiologists greater confidence in patient management. Ventripoint's mission to improve patient care underpins the development of all its products. For more information, visit www.ventripoint.com.
About The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust
The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust operates New Cross Hospital, Cannock Chase Hospital, and West Park Hospital, serving patients across Wolverhampton and the surrounding region. More information is available at royalwolverhampton.nhs.uk.
Hugh MacNaught
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