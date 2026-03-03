Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. Signs Commercial Agreement with LG Consulting Solutions to Support VMS+ Deployment in Northern California

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - March 3, 2026 VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Corporation", TSXV:VPT,OTC:VPTDF) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and consulting agreement with LG Consulting Solutions to support commercialization and deployment of the VMS+™ system in the Northern California region.
Under the agreement, LG Consulting Solutions will provide economic analysis, clinical implementation support, and health system business case development to assist hospitals and cardiac programs in adopting Ventripoint's VMS+™ technology. The collaboration will focus on demonstrating the economic and clinical value of AI-enhanced echocardiography imaging and workflow integration across healthcare systems in the region, including Sacramento and San Francisco.
As part of the agreement, LG Consulting Solutions is purchasing a VMS+™ system for deployment as a demonstration and implementation platform to support hospital engagement, clinician training, and economic value assessments within targeted healthcare institutions.
The agreement includes consulting services related to outcomes evaluation, implementation planning, and ongoing operational support. The collaboration is designed to help healthcare providers better understand the clinical and economic impact of cardiac assessment using the VMS+™ system.
"Economic and operational clarity are critical to accelerating the adoption of new medical technologies," said Hugh MacNaught, President and CEO of Ventripoint. "This collaboration will help hospitals clearly evaluate how VMS+™ can improve cardiac care pathways, enhance clinical insight into cardiac function, and support better patient care while delivering measurable value to healthcare systems."
Lori Gallian, Principal of LG Consulting, added:
"Healthcare systems increasingly require clear clinical and economic evidence before adopting new technologies. Through this collaboration, we will work directly with cardiac programs to develop practical implementation strategies and demonstrate how VMS+ ™can deliver both clinical and operational benefits."
The agreement also includes the potential for revenue sharing related to 3D echocardiography processing services associated with accounts supported by the consulting engagement.
Northern California represents an important market for Ventripoint given its concentration of leading cardiac centers and healthcare systems focused on improving cardiovascular outcomes and operational efficiency.
About LG Consulting Solutions
LG Consulting Solutions brings nearly a decade of established relationships and on-the-ground experience within the hospital networks they serve. The consultancy's approach is built on something the healthcare industry doesn't always slow down for - listening. By genuinely hearing what clinicians need, how they work, and what earns their trust, LG Consulting Solutions bridges the gap between innovative technology and real-world clinical adoption. Their work is rooted in connection first, integration second, and the belief that the best outcomes happen when healthcare providers feel heard before they're asked to change.
About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Ventripoint has become an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS products are powered by its proprietary knowledge-based reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe and Canada.
For further information, please contact:
Hugh MacNaught
hmacnaught@ventripoint.com
604-671-4201
