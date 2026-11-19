(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - November 19, 2026 - VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company"), (TSXV:VPT,OTC:VPTDF; OTC:VPTDF) is pleased to announce the sale of two VMS+™ cardiac imaging systems, which will be donated in honor of Ella's Umbrella. The systems will support clinical research and the integration of advanced cardiac imaging into routine patient care.
One placement is planned to support a study involving pregnant women with congenital heart disease (CHD). Advances in the diagnosis and treatment of congenital heart conditions, together with improvements in surgical and interventional procedures, have enabled more patients with CHD to survive and live longer lives. As this population ages, patients increasingly encounter life events and medical conditions, including pregnancy, that can place additional demands on the heart. These circumstances create a growing need for accessible, accurate and comprehensive cardiac assessment to support clinical decision-making and patient management.
The second VMS+™ system will be deployed in routine clinical practice. This placement is intended to provide practical insights into how VMS+ can be incorporated into established cardiology workflows, including its potential to improve clinical efficiency, streamline cardiac assessment and enhance the availability of advanced cardiac measurements in everyday practice.
VMS+™ utilizes Ventripoint's proprietary Knowledge-Based Reconstruction (KBR) technology to transform standard two-dimensional echocardiography images into three-dimensional cardiac models, providing quantitative volumetric measurements of all four heart chambers. The technology is designed to work with existing ultrasound equipment, potentially expanding access to advanced cardiac imaging without requiring additional investment in specialized imaging hardware.
Hugh MacNaught, President and CEO of Ventripoint, commented:
"We're pleased to see two VMS+™ systems donated in honor of Ella's Umbrella, an organization that understands firsthand how important advances in cardiac care can be. These placements represent an exciting opportunity to advance cardiac research and help more patients get the answers and care they need."
"The planned study involving pregnant women with congenital heart disease is particularly relevant as advances in treatment continue to extend the lives of people born with heart conditions. These patients will increasingly experience life stages and medical circumstances that place additional demands on their cardiovascular systems. We believe accessible, detailed assessment of cardiac function can play an important role in supporting their ongoing care.
"The second placement will allow us to gain valuable experience integrating VMS+ into routine clinical practice and better understand its potential to improve workflow efficiency and the delivery of cardiac assessment.
"Both applications are consistent with our commercialization strategy, which focuses on targeted clinical deployments, building real-world experience and demonstrating the practical value of VMS+ across specific patient populations and clinical settings."
Betty Mertens, Founder and President of Ella's Umbrella, added:
"We started Ella's Umbrella because we believe more children deserve the chance to grow up. It's incredibly meaningful to see Ella's legacy inspiring opportunities like this, and we're hopeful about the difference this technology could make for patients and families."
Ventripoint expects the experience gained through research and routine clinical applications to help inform future deployments and support broader acceptance of VMS+™ within the cardiology community.
About VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Ventripoint is an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS products are powered by its proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+™ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.
About Ella's Umbrella
Ella's Umbrella was founded in memory of Ella Mertens, who died in 2017 from an undiagnosed heart condition. Determined to help prevent other families from experiencing a similar loss, Ella's family established the nonprofit with a simple purpose: Keeping Kids' Hearts Beating.
Today, Ella's Umbrella works to help save children's lives by advancing pediatric heart care through discovery, innovation, and connection. The organization funds promising medical research and technology while championing early detection to give more children the chance to grow up.
For more information, visit www.ellasumbrella.org
For further information, please contact:
Hugh MacNaught
hmacnaught@ventripoint.com
604-671-4201
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward Looking Statements
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Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
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