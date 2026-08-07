Ventripoint Diagnostics Announces Cancellation and Re-Grant of Options, Grant of Annual Incentive Options and Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire August 7, 2026 - VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company") (TSXV:VPT,OTC:VPTDF; OTC:VPTDF) announces that it incorrectly granted 7,246,250 stock options of the Company to various officers, employees and consultants of the Company during the period of February 27, 2025 to May 27, 2026 as the Company did not obtain the necessary annual shareholder approval for the Company's stock option plan. The Company had previously cancelled 250,000 option grants which will not be re-granted and effective June 30, 2026 has cancelled 4,301,250 option grants (the "Cancelled Options"), which included 1,000,000 options granted to an officer of the company. The Company has re-granted 3,151,250 of the cancelled options including 1,000,000 to an officer of the company and granted 3,241,500 annual incentive option grants to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, which included 1,500,000 to officers and directors, at the current market price on July 8, 2026 under the stock option plan, which was approved at the Company's recent shareholder meeting on May 27, 2026. A total of 6,392,750 were granted at an exercise price of $0.095 for terms of 2 to 10 years and vesting immediately to over 3 years. The company has 13.7 million options issued at a volume-weighted average exercise price of $0.16. and 5.0 million options available for future grants.
The Company also announces that the grant and exercise of an aggregate of 2,695,000 stock options to various employees and consultants of the Company will be treated as a non-brokered private placement at prices ranging from $0.10 to $0.12, with an effective closing date of July 29, 2026, subject to TSXV acceptance.
Out of 2,000,000 options granted on June 2, 2025, 1,190,000 options were exercised at a price of $0.10 and will be included in the private placement.
Out of 1,370,000 options granted on June 12, 2025, 900,000 options were exercised at a price of $0.11 and will be included in the private placement.
Out of 2,585,000 options granted on October 14, 2025, 380,000 options were exercised at a price of $0.11 and will be included in the private placement.
Out of 291,250 options granted on December 30, 2025, 225,000 options were exercised at a price of $0.12 and will be included in the private placement.
For further information, please contact:
Hugh MacNaught
President and CEO
hmacnaught@ventripoint.com
(604) 671-4201
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
About VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Ventripoint has become an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS products are powered by its proprietary KBR technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks. Factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
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