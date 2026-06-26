Ventripoint and Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation Partner to Expand Access to AI-Powered Heart Imaging for Children Living with Heart Disease

(TheNewswire)
Collaboration inspired by families' lived experiences aims to reduce barriers to advanced cardiac imaging and ensure no parent faces impossible decisions when seeking answers about their child's heart.
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire June 26, 2026 - VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company"), (TSXV:VPT,OTC:VPTDF; OTC:VPTDF) a pioneer in advanced cardiac imaging, today announced a strategic collaboration with Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation (OHHF) to expand access to AI-powered cardiac imaging and clinical decision-support technology for children and adults living with congenital and childhood-onset heart disease.
The collaboration combines Ventripoint's AI-powered VMS+™ cardiac imaging platform with OHHF's Take Heart Collective Impact Model, which brings together healthcare providers, innovators, researchers, patients, families, and social partners—including Jovie's Joy and Ella's Umbrella—to accelerate innovation and improve outcomes for children and families impacted by heart disease.
As part of the collaboration, OHHF will initially provide financial support enabling the placement of two VMS+™ systems within its healthcare partner network and further opportunities for education, advocacy, research, technology adoption, and community engagement initiatives.
Ventripoint's VMS+™ platform uses artificial intelligence and advanced cardiac modeling to provide clinicians with highly accurate measurements of heart structure and function from a standard echocardiogram. By delivering sophisticated cardiac insights in a more accessible and efficient way, VMS+™ enhances clinical decision-making, supports ongoing patient monitoring, and expands access to advanced cardiac assessment across a wide range of heart conditions.
"Improving outcomes for people living with heart disease begins with access to accurate, timely, and affordable cardiac imaging," said Joe Hostetter, Director of the Congenital Heart Disease Program at Ventripoint Diagnostics. "Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation has become a respected leader in bringing together families, clinicians, healthcare systems, and innovators to solve complex challenges facing children and families impacted by heart disease. Together, we have an opportunity to expand access to advanced imaging solutions that help clinicians make more informed decisions and improve care throughout a patient's journey."
The partnership is rooted not only in technology but in the lived experiences of families who understand firsthand the importance of better information, safer testing options, and more informed treatment decisions.
"As a mother of a child living with dilated cardiomyopathy, I know firsthand the impossible decisions families can face when trying to get answers about their child's heart," said Katie Nesselbush, Founder of Jovie's Joy and Social Partner of Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation.
"Technologies like Ventripoint give physicians more information to guide care while reducing barriers and risk for families. Every parent wants confidence that they're making the best possible decisions for their child, and every child deserves access to the most advanced tools available."
"When our son Ollie passed away at just 13 months old, we learned firsthand how quickly a child's condition can change," said Mark Hinkle, Co-Founder of Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation.
"We can't change Ollie's story, and we can't bring Ella back. But we can honor them by ensuring more children have access to the technology, information, and treatment options they never had. That's the future we're building through the Take Heart Collective Impact Model."
Together, Ventripoint, Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation, Jovie's Joy, and Ella's Umbrella are demonstrating how lived experience and innovation can work hand in hand to expand access to advanced cardiac imaging and innovative technologies for children living with heart disease.
About VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (TSXV: VPT,OTC:VPTDF, OTCQB: VPTDF) has become an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS products are powered by its proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe and Canada.
For more information, visit www.ventripoint.com.
About the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation
Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation (OHHF) is transforming pediatric heart care through its Take Heart Collective Impact Model, aligning healthcare systems, innovators, researchers, nonprofits, patients, families, and community partners to accelerate innovation, address unmet needs, and improve outcomes for children and families impacted by heart disease.
For more information, visit www.ohhf.org
Media Contact
Hugh MacNaught
(604) 671-4201
Media Contact
Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation
Jennifer Hinkle
President & Co-Founder
jennifer@ohhf.org
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