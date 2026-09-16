Venmo Kicks Off 2026–2027 NIL Season with Nine Standout Student-Athletes and Introduces Money Moves

New initiative spotlights rising stars across football, basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, and softball as they turn a portion of their NIL earnings into acts of gratitude for the communities behind them
Key Points:
- Venmo announced its 2026-2027 NIL partner roster: nine standout student athletes across football, basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, and softball.
- Seven of the nine athletes on the roster compete in women's sports.
- In partnership with the athletes, Venmo launched Money Moves, an initiative in which the student-athletes can receive a portion of their earnings in Venmo and pay it forward to the teammates, coaches, mentors, family members, and fans in their communities using Venmo.
- Money Moves content will run on Venmo's Instagram and TikTok throughout the 2026-2027 school year.
Venmo today announced its roster of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partner athletes for the 2026–2027 school year, kicking off collaborations with nine student-athletes spanning five sports. In partnership with the athletes, Venmo is introducing Money Moves, an initiative that reframes and celebrates NIL earnings not just as individual paydays, but as opportunities to pay it forward to the teammates, family, coaches, mentors, and campus communities who help make those paydays possible using Venmo.
Venmo's 2026-2027 NIL roster reflects the breadth of college athletics and the growing influence of women's sports. Seven of the nine athletes compete in women's sports, underscoring Venmo's continued investment in the athletes driving some of the fastest growing fandoms in athletics:
- Audi Crooks, Basketball, Oklahoma State
- Ava Jurevicius, Volleyball, Penn State
- Avery Neff, Gymnastics, Utah
- Caroline Jurevicius, Volleyball, Penn State
- DJ Lagway, Football, Baylor
- Jazzy Davidson, Basketball, USC
- Kaitlyn Terry, Softball, Texas Tech
- Marcus Neal Jr., Football, Penn State
- Sienna Betts, Basketball, UCLA
Success is never a solo effort - every student-athlete has a community behind them, from family and teammates to coaches, mentors, and fans. Through Money Moves, Venmo's nine athletes can receive their NIL earnings directly through Venmo and use the platform to give back to the communities who help make their success possible. This program is rooted in how the athletes already use Venmo every day and shows how money can move beyond individual paydays to celebrate gratitude, generosity and the connections that matter most.
"Partnering with Venmo for a second year felt truly authentic for me and I'm excited to be part of this year's roster of incredible NIL athletes," said Sienna Betts, UCLA basketball athlete. "Money Moves is about something bigger than NIL. It's an opportunity to recognize the people who've championed me over the years, and to give back to the people and places that have helped me with an app I already use all the time. This is a banner year for me, and I'm grateful to make some of my biggest moves yet alongside Venmo."
"Partnering with Venmo on Money Moves means a lot to me," said DJ Lagway, quarterback for Baylor University. "Coming to Baylor has been a full-circle moment for my family and a reminder of how blessed I've been throughout my journey. From my parents to my coaches and mentors, so many people have poured into me, and Money Moves gives me the chance to show my appreciation."
Money Moves builds on a connection Venmo has helped foster across college campuses for years, helping students manage the everyday costs of campus life while staying connected with friends. The company expanded that role through college-branded debit cards, NIL partnerships with student-athletes, and gameday experiences for students and fans throughout the 2025-2026 season. New Venmo research1 underscores the connection: 68% of college students surveyed say splitting costs helps keep money from coming between friends, and 63% are more likely to join a group plan when costs can be split digitally. From dinners and late-night food runs to tailgates, trips and shared expenses, Venmo helps students pay and split the cost of the moments that bring them together or celebrate their friendships through small acts of gratitude.
That same instinct – to split, share, and show up for each other will play out on a larger stage as Venmo and the student-athletes showcase their Money Moves throughout the 2026–2027 season. Follow along on Venmo's Instagram and TikTok.
About Venmo
Venmo is the go-to money movement app of the next generation, offering fast, safe, and social payments. With best-in-class experiences for users to send, split, shop, and sell, Venmo enables a seamless flow of money between the people and places that matter most to millions of users across the United States. For more information, go to: Venmo.com.
Media Contact: v-press@paypal.com
1 Research Methodology: Venmo commissioned Morning Consult, a global decision intelligence and market research company, to conduct an online survey of 5,000 adults ages 18–22. This survey was conducted July 29-31, 2026. "College students" refers to adults ages 18–22 who report they are currently enrolled in college. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of ±1 percentage point.
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