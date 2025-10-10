Vencanna Ventures Provides Update for AGM Meeting and Availability of Meeting Materials

(TheNewswire)
October 10, 2025 TheNewswire - Calgary, Alberta Vencanna Ventures Inc. (the " Company " or " Vencanna ") (CSE:VENI) announces that in connection with the Canada Post labour strike, the notice of meeting, management information circular, financial statements request form and form of proxy for shareholders (the " Meeting Materials ") for the upcoming annual general meeting (the " Meeting ") of shareholders (the " Shareholders ") of Common shares (" Common Shares ") of the Company, can be accessed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca as posted on October 10, 2025, and through its website, https:Vencanna.com. The Company will hold the Meeting on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 10:30 am (Calgary Time) at 4200 Bankers Hall West, 888-3rd Street SW, Calgary, AB T2P 5C5 and via webcast at https:stikeman.zoom.usj85162665992.
The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:
-
to receive the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal years ended April 30, 2025 and 2024 and the report of the auditors thereon;
-
to fix the number of directors to be elected at five (5);
-
to elect directors for the ensuing year;
-
to appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors; and
-
transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments thereof.
The company has satisfied all the conditions of, and is relying on, the exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials provided under Canadian Securities Administrators Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932 dated October 9, 2025.
Registered Shareholders
The Company is encouraging shareholders who hold their shares directly in the Company and not through a brokerage account or other intermediary, to access the Meeting Materials electronically and they may request a control number or receive assistance with voting by utilizing the "Chat with Odyssey Trust" function at https://odysseytrust.com/contact/ or by contacting Odyssey Trust Company at 1-888-290-1175 (toll-free in North America) or at 1-587-885-0960 (direct from outside of North America).
Beneficial Shareholders
Beneficial Shareholders should contact their broker/intermediary directly to obtain a copy of their voting instruction form or other proxy-related materials if not already provided. This may include obtaining your individual control number to allow you to provide your voting instructions to your broker/intermediary. The Company notes most shareholders of the Company hold their shares through their broker/intermediary and this process must be used to allow your votes to be taken into account.
About Vencanna
On September 24, 2018, the Company completed a recapitalization financing, appointed a new management team and board of directors, and commenced trading on the CSE as an investment issuer.
The transactions transitioned the Company from an oil and gas issuer to a merchant capital firm, and rebranded as " Vencanna Ventures ".
On April 30, 2024 Vencanna acquired Cannavative, a cultivation and extraction company in the state of Nevada. Cannavative was established in 2016, and began operations in 2017. The acquisition of Cannavative transitioned the Company from a merchant capital firm to an operating company. Cannavative operates out of a 7,500 square-foot facility and offers over 150 SKUs, spanning a wide range of high-quality concentrate and pre-roll product offerings.
Vencanna is dedicated to offering investors a diversified, high-growth cannabis investment strategy, with a particular focus in the Unities States of America. It proposes to achieve this through strategic investments, grass roots developments, and acquisitions spanning the cannabis value chain.
For further information regarding this news release, please contact:
Vencanna Ventures Inc.
David McGorman
Chief Executive Officer and Director info@Vencanna.com
Reader Advisories
Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may include " forward-looking statements ". When used in this news release, the words " will, " " anticipate, " " believe, " " expect, " " intent, " " may, " " should, " and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized.
Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
