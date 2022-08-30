Life Science NewsInvesting News

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

Naturally Splendid CFO Mr. George Ragogna stated, "We are continuing to implement our plan focused on our plant-based opportunities, most notably PlanteinTM Plant-Based Foods. With most Covid restrictions now removed, we have been able to meet clients face to face at several trade shows after a multi-year hiatus, to promote the launch of our PlanteinTM retail line while developing national distribution and sales relationships. Responses from the trade shows have been overwhelmingly positive, resulting in multiple new accounts as well as building the foundation for many new business opportunities. The plant-based market is maturing, and consumers are demanding higher quality products, most notably beginning with taste. Feedback from these recent tradeshows has confirmed we have amongst the best tasting plant-based products available in the Canadian market, and demand for our PlanteinTM line continues to gain traction."

Strategic Focus on Manufacturing Plantein Plant-Based Foods

After careful consideration and discussions, the Naturally Splendid Enterprises management team, with support from the Board of Directors, has made a number of strategic decisions with the objective to prioritize the exclusive Canadian manufacturing and distribution opportunity of PlanteinTM Plant-Based Foods with Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

Since Naturally Splendid has partnered with Flexitarian Foods in an exclusive 10-year year manufacturing and distribution agreement for PlanteinTM for the Canadian market. The Company has also negotiated exclusive rights to the Plantein trademark for the same period. These exclusive agreements also have a 10-year renewal clause.

Outlook of the Plant-Based Market Opportunity

Today the retail market for plant-based foods is worth USD $10.9 billion with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2% (2022-2032). Furthermore, The National Research of Canada estimates that the protein demand will double to 943.5 million metric tons in 2054, and the opportunity for plant-based food is significant.

There are several reasons for the growing popularity of plant-based foods. The environmental sustainability of plant-based foods is a key factor as animal agriculture is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption and deforestation. The UN reports that drought frequency and duration have increased by nearly a third globally since 2000. Plant-based foods require far less land and water than animal agriculture, generating fewer emissions.

Health concerns are another major factor driving the growth of the plant-based sector. Consumers are increasingly aware of the link between a plant-based diet and the reduction of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Animal farming is also a key consideration for many people, as the factory farming of animals has come under increased scrutiny in recent years. Factory farming accounts for 37% of methane (CH4) emissions, which has more than 20 times the global warming potential of CO2. Plant-based agriculture uses an estimated 10% of the water required for animal farming and is far less damaging to the environment, driving even more environmentally concerned consumers to pursue a plant-based diet.

As the market for plant-based foods continues to grow, there is a tremendous opportunity for companies to provide products that meet consumer demand. Those that can supply healthy, sustainable, and delicious plant-based foods will be well-positioned to succeed in the coming years.

Strategic Decisions Existing Operations

While focusing our resources on the PlanteinTM opportunity, all divisions, products and projects were reviewed thoroughly. The decisions on moving forward range from altering existing programs to suspending or eliminating certain projects and/or activities.

These strategic decisions include:

Prosnack Natural Foods

Bar manufacturing business including Elevate MeTM, NATERA, Woods WildTM, and contract manufacturing, are suspended while the facility undergoes expansion for the manufacturing of PlanteinTM plant-based products. Further plans are being developed and may include liquidating bars and bites assets or pursuing joint ventures or other business arrangements to manufacture and distribute bars and bites.

Prosnack Natural Foods will only focus on manufacturing PlanteinTM plant-based products under the Plantein brand, as well as for Private Label and Contract Manufacturing clients.

The Company has identified three (3) separate yet complimentary revenue streams generated from plant-based manufacturing:

PlanteinTM Brand - the Company will seek to list PlanteinTM branded products in both retail and foodservice outlets.

Private Label - the Company has access to over thirty (30) plant-based entrees created by Flexitarian Foods that will create significant private label opportunities.

Contract Manufacturing - In certain circumstances, Prosnack will manufacture for strategically selected contract manufacturing clients, producing their plant-based products in our facility.

The majority of the manufacturing equipment has been ordered, and various equipment has already arrived at our Pitt Meadows facility. We are experiencing delays in receiving certain manufacturing equipment due to supply challenges and ongoing logistics from Covid. During this time, the Company will continue to receive our plant-based inventories from Flexitarian Foods while we continue to work on completing our manufacturing lines at our own facility.

The Company will continue to progress with its Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification program, which will be completed upon the final commissioning of the new manufacturing lines. Although the facility was previously certified SQF2, the new plant-based production lines require an updated SQF plan to be developed and implemented.

We have also already sourced many of the ingredients required for manufacturing from Canadian suppliers. These ingredients have been evaluated with the oversight of Flexitarian Foods to confirm we are producing a product that replicates the flavour and texture profiles of the original recipes.

Sourcing ingredients locally is not only environmentally more sustainable but there are also significant savings associated with securing Canadian suppliers that directly contribute to bottom-line figures. The Company will see an almost immediate return by way of reducing production costs and improved inventory control, resulting in an anticipated increase in margins.

NATERA Brand

Naturally Splendid will no longer defend the NATERA brand name since we have secured the PlanteinTM trademark for Canada for our main priority, plant-based entrees. The Company is permitted to use the NATERA brand for certain bars and bites but will no longer seek the registered trademark.

Plasm Pharmaceutical
Naturally Splendid has reached an agreement with Biologic to terminate the contract with Plasm Pharmaceutical and are negotiating a compensation package for all work done thus far for pursuing a potential treatment for Covid with the target drug Cavaltinib.

CHII Naturally Pure Hemp
Operations remain as is focusing on online sales and bulk exports of hemp.

Pawsitive FX
For the time being operations remain as is focusing on online sales of pet topicals. A further review will look to potentially sell this brand or consider other partnership-type scenarios.

Q2 2022 Financial Results

Naturally Splendid recorded a net loss and comprehensive loss of $1,316,236 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $1,403,685 during the six months ended June 30, 2021. Gross profit margins decreased by 2.6% of sales in the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company's sales decreased by approximately $312,000 from the comparative period. During the six-month period ending June 30, 2022, selling and distribution expenses decreased by approximately $16,500, largely due to facility costs.

Administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022, decreased in 2022 compared to 2021 by $87,500. The decrease was primarily due to management & consulting fees, bank charges and legal fees.

Naturally Splendid recorded sales of $157,314 during the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $470,039 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company's sales decreased by approximately $313,000 from the comparative period. The Company had decreased sales in its private-label bars and bites business by approximately $85,000. Branded hemp products decreased by approximately $170,200 and its Natera Sport products decreased by approximately $73,000. Sales in new Plant-based products decreased by approximately $4,300.

The Cost of Sales during the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $136,186 compared to $394,812 in 2021. The Company's sales were from its new line of plant-based entrees, which maintain a higher gross margin. The Company continues to focus on its higher-margin products and new commercial opportunities with its plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. , Monday, August 29, 2022, Press release picture

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labelling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company launched PlanteinTM, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid maintains a relationship Plasm Pharmaceutical, a company that has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for the treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-570-0902 x 103

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin
CEO, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N - Frankfurt)
#108-19100 Airport Way
Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2
Office: (604) 570-0902
E-mail : info@naturallysplendid.com
Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.



Nanalysis Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, releases its second quarter results ending June 30, 2022. Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5 P.M. Eastern Time today to discuss the results. A second call will be held for European investors at 8:30am ET on Friday August 26 th . All interested parties are invited to join these calls.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

"We continue to record substantial year over year revenue growth," said Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis.  "With that being said, we are not satisfied with our Q2 revenue results, and a lot of focus is being given to regain our previous trajectory.  In the second quarter a lot of time, focus, and resources were given to closing the $160 million CATSA contract, which we did on May 25 th . Additionally, we underestimated certain operational challenges associated with scaling our benchtop NMR sales organization which impacted our Q2 revenue. We have redoubled our efforts in this area, which is going well, as are other important areas of our business, and are seeing improvments in the current quarter."

Financial highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2022:

  • For the three months ended June 30, 2022 , the Company reported consolidated revenue of $5,187K , an increase of $844K or 19% from the comparative period in 2021.
  • Gross margin was 62% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 67% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 .
  • (Loss) Income before other items for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $(947K) versus $1,234K compared to the same period last year.
  • Net loss for the three months ended was $(2,532K), as compared to the three month net income for June 30, 2021 of $222K.
  • The Company had cash on hand of $12,278K, an undrawn credit facility of $6,465K, working capital of $13,476K and an undrawn government contribution funding of $4,985K as of June 30, 2022.

Recent strategic and operational highlights during and subsequent to the second quarter of 2022 include:

  • Awarded $160 Million Multi Year Service and Maintenance Contract: The Company's wholly owned subsidiary K'(Prime) Technologies (KPrime) has won a six year $160 million service and maintenance contract with Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority ("CATSA"), which includes a gradual phase in period of approximately one year. Furthermore, it is common for these types of contracts to be renewed for an additional five years, making it a potential 11 year recuring revenue opportunity, with inflation-adjusted contractual price increases. The effective date of the executed contract is May 25, 2022 and it expires on May 31, 2028. Nanalysis expects to begin billing the customer in Q4 of 2022, and ramping up billing amounts in expectation of completion of the phase-in period in mid-2023.
  • Integrated K'Prime into Nanalysis and restructured sales model: The Company has restructured their internal sales force with a focus on higher quotas and smaller, more targeted territories combined internal technical support that used to be a cost center and are now being mobilized to revenue generating activities.  Additionally, the Company will also be leveraging external manufacture representatives. All in all, the changes we have made will result in roughly 25 people on the ground in the United States to scale up benchtop NMR revenue.
  • Manufacturing : Nanalysis continues to invest in incrementally increasing production capabilities for all our product lines, in anticipation of strong demand going forward. Recently, the company purchased a state of the art five axis machining center and a wire electrical discharge machine, both from Makino, a global leader in CNC machining center design and digital innovation. These machines will contribute to Nanalysis' continued innovation as well as cost reduction initiatives.
  • Quad Systems : The company continues to move towards full high-field NMR product launch with Quad System. There have been delays in the completion of the complete suite of modules, but revenue generation has begun. The company is expecting that material revenue from this acquisition will start in 2023.
  • MRI / Medical Imaging :  Nanalysis continues to be active in medical imaging which is consistent with its publicly disclosed strategy. In Q2 the Company won a C$1 million purchase order (P.O.) to deliver a full pre-clinical medical imaging system to a customer in France and was recently notified of an additional contract win of C$1.1 million for a custom MRI system from another France based customer (pending P.O.). Additionally, the previously announced European Union gamma MRI project is proceeding well.
Operating Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 , the Company reported consolidated revenue of $10,741K , an increase of $3,129K or 41% from the comparative period in 2021. The increase from Q2 prior year can be attributed to the shipment of more units of the 100MHz, coupled with revenue from the recent acquisition, K'Prime.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , was $6,577K (a margin of 61%) compared to gross profit of $5,037K (a margin of 66%) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 .

The Company's net loss for the six months ended was $(4,024K) , as compared to the six-month loss June 30, 2021 , of $(253K) . The increased loss was due to higher costs, specifically sales and marketing expenses, increased general and administration expenses and increased research and development expenses, both in the Nanalysis segment and from the new acquisitions. In addition, there were business acquisition costs from the two transactions completed, increased depreciation and amortization expense, increased finance expense partially offset by no RS2D earnout in the quarter and increased revenues.

Outlook

"Our main objective through next year is to capitalize on our recent acquisitions and CATSA service contract. This means we are restructuring and refocusing our benchtop NMR salesforce; we expect to launch the full multi-module high-field NMR product at Quad Systems, and are successfully executing on a methodical rollout of coverage across Canada's airports for the CATSA project," said Sean Krakiwsky .

"We do believe that by the end of 2022, it will become clear that Nanalysis is well positioned for solid growth for years to come, with a strong economic moat, and a motivated team energized for the future. Operational excellence still remains our most important mantra, as we will continue to leverage existing customer relationships, along with our technologies, to fuel growth. So, the rest of 2022 is about consolidation, execution and capitalizing on synergies. We are confident that we will deliver the value we've created by our recent acquisitions to our shareholders," concluded Mr. Krakiwsky.

Conference Call

Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/32l7RdQB0Zw , or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE . The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback will be available for seven days after the conference call by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677, conference ID # 484317.

Additionally, the Company will be hosting a Q&A session for it's European investors tomorrow, Friday, August 26 th at 8:30am ET which can be accessed by the following link: Click here to join the meeting ,or call in (audio only) +1 437-703-4522, Phone Conference ID: 636 080 139#.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'Prime, the company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

Additionally, the Company has a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), with an option to purchase the remaining shares.  Quad Systems is a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-reports-second-quarter-2022-results-301612793.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/25/c8993.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

