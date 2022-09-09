GamingInvesting News

Game of Silks and VaynerSports Pass are teaming up to enhance the appeal of thoroughbred horse racing in the metaverse. All VaynerSports Pass holders will have the ability to gain access to a VSP horse farm and estate in the Game of Silks metaverse where they can stable their Silks race horses and collaborate with fellow VSP community members to pool their racing winnings.

VaynerSports Pass partners with Game of Silks (Photo: VaynerSports Pass)

Game of Silks and VaynerSports Pass are two of the top sports-related NFT projects and this collaboration will bring additional value to their individual ecosystems. Moreover, the collaboration will unlock new value for the two communities, paving the way for a more prominent thoroughbred horse racing presence in the Web3 ecosystem.

"We are incredibly excited to build VSP Racing Stables as one of our first custom community-owned farms in the Silks metaverse.", says Dan Nissanoff , Founder and CEO, Game of Silks, Inc.

By joining forces, VSP Racing Stables will establish a significant presence in the Silks Metaverse, including a dedicated farm, stables, and estate. The estate will play a crucial role in social gatherings, as VaynerSports Pass holders can meet up, watch their horses race, and engage in shared interests.

Furthermore, VSP NFT holders can Stable their thoroughbred horses in the VSP Stable and share in earnings with other horse owners. This is similar to pooling together liquidity, but in this case, real-world liquidity driven by competitive horse racing and the associated performance.

To commemorate the collaboration, VSP holders will be granted access to a unique VSP Holder-only Silks Avatar Mint. Game of Silks features Avatars that represent the identity of each member dynasty.

The Game of Silks vision for blending together the real world of horse racing & the metaverse aligns perfectly with our vision of sports & NFTs says AJ Vaynerchuk Co-Founder of VSP.

Beyond the Silks Avatar Mint, VSP holders will access major sports events in the horse racing industry. That includes being eligible for attending the Kentucky Derby from the Tropical Racing and Silks finish line suites. More information on this and other utilities provided by owning a VSP can be found on the project's website and social channels.

About Game of Silks, Inc.

Game of Silks (Silks) is the first derivative play-to-earn metaverse that mirrors the real world of thoroughbred horse racing. The Silks metaverse will be powered by a play-to-earn economy where participants can own, trade, and interact with a variety of in-game NFTs, earn rewards through skilled gameplay, and experience the thrill of thoroughbred horse ownership.

Game of Silks was launched in June 2021 by Co-founders, Dan Nissanoff and Troy Levy . It is a top 15 all-time sports NFT project on the Ethereum blockchain on Opensea. To read the Silks whitepaper and learn more, visit silks.io or join the Silks Discord .

About VaynerSports Pass

VaynerSports Pass (VSP) is a collection of NFTs providing holders with unique token-gated experiences, community rewards, curated partner mints, game theory opportunities, and collaborations with some of the best sports related brands.

Unlike the vast majority of NFT projects, what makes VSP uniquely distinct is that it's been built on top of VaynerSports, a highly reputable and established sports agency representing 100+ world class athletes from the ranks of professional American Football, Baseball, MMA and Esports. This unique structure allows VSP holders to be connected with a real pro sports organization, get behind the scenes access to VaynerSports athletes and be invested in their lives and careers.

AJ Vaynerchuk is the founder of VaynerSports Pass and the co-founder and co-CEO of athlete representation firm VaynerSports. He is a certified agent in the NFLPA, MLBPA and NBPA. AJ previously served as the COO and co-founder of VaynerMedia and is an angel investor in several large companies such as Uber and Venmo. He is also a partner in the VaynerFund which includes RTFKT Studios, Immutable X and Pixel Vault as part of its portfolio.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

David Garpenstahl Named Executive Director of the Play2Learn Foundation to Drive Web3 Education for Gamers

The Play2Learn Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides gamers and entrepreneurs with the educational resources to navigate the Web3 metaverse through financial inclusion and technological literacy, announced today the appointment of David Garpenstahl as its Executive Director.

As Executive Director, Garpenstahl will implement the Play2Learn Foundation's key initiatives focused on:

  1. Investing in education to break the poverty cycle through fostering an understanding of financial and technological literacy for future generations through gaming platforms and connecting young people with real-world professionals to serve as mentors.
  2. Further supporting the Foundation's focus on forest conservation and sustainability to offset carbon emissions and protect biodiversity.
  3. Spearheading the installment and continued development of the partnerships necessary to ensure that the digital transformation happening in the world today is accessible to all.

"Gaming has been a driving force of technology," Garpenstahl said. "With the Play2Learn Foundation, we can help give youth the skills and knowledge to lead more successful lives by applying gaming mechanisms and esports into education about financial and technological literacy, as well as sustainability while fostering healthy mindsets."

With more than 20 years of experience founding and leading organizations in the gaming, event and music industries, Garpenstahl has been a pioneer for the esports industry. He has taken part in establishing international companies like DreamHack, the world's largest digital festival, ESN Social Software and Europe's largest gaming center, Inferno Online. Most recently he has acted as an advisor to global projects like Campus Party, SITEX and GamerToken continuing to focus on the intersection of gaming, esports and the future of Web3.

Since 2020, Community Gaming — the premier all-in-one global earnings platform and competitive organizer — has donated over $250,000 to the Play2Learn Foundation. Through the ongoing partnership, the Gamer Grant Program makes resources available to existing tournament organizers, regardless of size, to help support and promote an inclusive and educational gaming experience.

"We've seen how impactful reaching out and supporting grassroots organizers and gamers can be, and I know that David will help the Play2Learn Foundation bring inclusion and technological literacy to young gamers around the globe," said Chis Gonsalves, CEO of Community Gaming. "We're excited to support the on-going and future efforts of both David and the Foundation."

About Play2Learn Foundation

The Play2Learn Foundation is a 501 c3 non-profit that provides gamers and entrepreneurs with inspiration, education and the resources they need to navigate the emerging Web3 landscape by promoting financial inclusion and technological literacy. With 1.6 billion people left without access to a bank account, the Play2Learn Foundation focuses on numerous educational initiatives and social impact programs to promote financial inclusion and technological literacy to young gamers around the globe. Connect with us at https://play2learn.foundation/

About Community Gaming

Community Gaming is the all-in-one esports competition platform, offering cutting edge infrastructure to key industry stakeholders. Through its seamless UX, plus highly scalable and efficient blockchain payment technology, the platform equips players, competition organizers, and game developers with the tools they need to create, facilitate, and participate in esports tournaments. Community Gaming believes in Earnings for Everyone, where the massive gains of the wider esports and gaming industry are decentralized and accessible via Web3 technology to reward action and time. People who love games should have a reliable avenue to supplement their current income by gaming, no matter the skill level. Connect with us at CommunityGaming.io , or on Twitter , Discord , Instagram , Facebook and Twitch .

WORLD'S MOST POPULAR CHILDHOOD OF ALL TIME - 'ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS' IS NOW ON TRENDING IN NFT GAMES.

Legend of RPS has launched its first Play-to-Earn game

Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors, which takes inspiration from the hand game Rock, Paper, Scissors, is an online game that has been popularized and adapted into a "Play to Earn" one based on blockchain technology. Players must be accurate 100% and able to take the super high pressure of time to tame this tough but addictive game. On August 10th the official version of Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors was launched after the testing time.

ChainGuardians Bring Phygital Fashion to Life at New York Fashion Week

Blockchain Gaming Giant Looking to Bring Web3 Innovation to Fashion

Many brands at this year's New York Fashion Week will be dipping their well-heeled toes in the futuristic waters of the Metaverse. But few, if any, will offer the full "Phygital Fashion" experience of ChainGuardians. The blockchain gaming giant will be presenting a virtual and real trip down the catwalk and into the metaverse as they unveil their Meta Street Wear collection, inspired by the ChainGuardians Superheroes, at the NYFW Web3 Nolcha Shows.

The Paley Center for Media Announces Family Program Lineup for PaleyWKND

Marvel Fans Assemble! PaleyWKND Will Host Character Appearances Featuring
Captain America, Black Panther and Spider-Man

Hasbro Will Present Screenings of Peppa Pig with Peppa Pig Appearance My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, Power Rangers: Dino Fury Season 29 and the trailer of Transformers: EarthSpark

Relish Interactive Is Now Relish Studios

Big growth and new senior hire for leading Canadian content producer

Award-winning digital studio Relish Interactive has reorganized its divisions and today announces a new name — Relish Studios.

Chief Executive Officer of XSET, Greg Selkoe Announces Key Organizational Leadership Changes

Coming off the heels of Erin Ashley Simon's Appointment to Chief Culture Officer of XSET, Steve Birkhold is elevated to COO of XSET

In August of 2022 XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, recently appointed and named its co-owner Erin Ashley Simon as Chief Culture Officer of XSET. Today, XSET has also announced that their Chief Merchandising Officer, Steve Birkhold will now be the Chief Operating Officer of the popular gaming organization.

