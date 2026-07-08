Vaxcyte to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Vaxcyte to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company, today announced that Company management will participate in and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:

  • Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum, July 14-15, 2026: Meetings will take place on Wednesday, July 15.

  • BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference, July 28-29, 2026: Meetings will take place on Tuesday, July 28.

About Vaxcyte 
Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. VAX-31, a 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate being evaluated in the OPUS Phase 3 adult clinical program and in a Phase 2 infant clinical program, is being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) and is the broadest-spectrum PCV candidate in the clinic today. VAX-24, a 24-valent PCV candidate, is designed to cover more serotypes than any infant PCV on-market. VAX-31 and VAX-24 are designed to improve upon standard-of-care PCVs by covering the serotypes in circulation that cause a significant portion of IPD and are associated with high case-fatality rates, antibiotic resistance and meningitis, while maintaining coverage of previously circulating strains. VAX-XL, in earlier-stage development, also leverages the Company's carrier-sparing, site-specific conjugation technology with the aim of further expanding coverage to deliver the broadest-spectrum candidate in the Company's PCV franchise.

VAX-A1 is a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to provide broad, strain-independent protection against disease caused by Group A Strep and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical study in adults. Group A Strep remains a significant global cause of morbidity and mortality across both adult and pediatric populations and is a leading driver of antibiotic use, underscoring the substantial public health burden.

Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through XpressCF®, its cell-free protein synthesis platform exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company's system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to develop high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte's pipeline also includes VAX-GI, a vaccine candidate designed to prevent Shigella. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

Contact:

Jeff Macdonald, Executive Director, Investor Relations
Vaxcyte, Inc.
917-371-0940
investors@vaxcyte.com


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