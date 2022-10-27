GamingInvesting News

Vanta will be collaborating with educational organization Esposure this December to host their Texas Esports League state championship.

The event will be the culmination of Vanta's Texas Esports League season that began earlier this fall. The Texas Esports League hosts esports competition in top esports titles for middle and high schools across the state of Texas . The league is free to compete for all schools.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Esposure to be able to provide the schools in Texas a live, in-person LAN event to wrap up Texas Esports League's first season on the Vanta platform," says Patrick Cronin CEO of Vanta, "The passion, commitment, and excitement shown by the players and faculty members across the state of Texas has been incredible to witness, and we are so excited to experience it first hand in a world-class facility like the Esposure Arena."

The Texas Esports League championship will take place on December 17 and 18 at the Esposure esports arena in Duncanville, Texas . This event will be the first in person championship event hosted by Vanta, which typically hosts all of their league events virtually.

"Esposure is proud to partner with Vanta to provide development opportunities to the Texas esports community from both a competitive and operational perspective," says Danny Martin , Exposure Founder, "The purpose of our Esports Studio and Education Center is to educate parents, educators, scholars, and competitors about the growing industries of gaming and esports in the most immersive way, and this is giving us a great chance to further that mission."

The championship will see the best middle and high school esports teams in the state of Texas go head to head. The tournament will be streamed on Vanta's Twitch channel and will feature some of the best esports players in top esports titles including Rocket League, Valorant, and League of Legends.

About Vanta

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with schools and community organizations to provide a kid-safe digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and holistic development programming to gamers ages 8-18.

Vanta is on a mission to bring the power of esports to every home and eliminate the toxicity that is commonly present online by providing a safe learning environment for gamers. To learn more, visit the Vanta homepage or follow Vanta on Twitter , TikTok or LinkedIn.

About Esposure

Esposure is a global esports technology company with an Education to Entertainment (E2E) ecosystem focused on developing the next generation of esports professional and competitive gamers. The company's cutting-edge ecosystem was designed by gamers and created for the esports community to educate, entertain and collaborate. Esposure's mission is to increase access to one of the fastest growing industries in the world, while providing an end-to-end pathway for aspiring professionals within the esports industry. The vision of Esposure is to develop skills and nurture talent to build the largest esports pipeline organically and globally. Connect with Esposure on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter or check out the Esposure website for the latest news and event details.

