- Vanta has partnered with the Association for Middle Level Education to become the new official esports platform and partner of AMLE.

With this partnership, AMLE's membership of 35,000 educators will now be able to bring esports to their students via a safe, COPPA compliant platform. Starting this fall, schools can compete for free in AMLE's esports league and access expert esports coaching and development programming.

"We are thrilled to partner with Association of Middle Level Education (AMLE) to provide esports services to its members. It's important that our youth have access to safe and engaging learning spaces to develop, especially in esports. AMLE's commitment to providing equitable access to resources and emphasis on character development align very well to our core beliefs," says Ed Lallier , CRO and Co-Founder of Vanta Leagues. "We look forward to providing AMLE and its members a compelling esports league that meets the development needs of our youth."

Adoption of esports in schools has been growing, and this partnership will allow both organizations to grow esports as an important offering and developmental activity in schools across the country.

"We know that middle schoolers are increasingly spending their time gaming with friends and that can cause concerns for schools as to how they can support them engaging in that online world in a safe way. That's why we're excited to partner with Vanta Leagues to showcase how esports can be safely and productively integrated as a school-based activity for middle school students," says Stephanie Simpson , AMLE CEO. "Plus, we know our schools love a little friendly competition! We can't wait to see students from around the country having fun together while also developing real-world skills like teamwork, communication, and critical thinking."

Vanta Leagues will be standing up a conference exclusively for members of AMLE, in which they will be able to compete against each other in both regular season games and a playoff series. There will be no entry fee per school to compete, no matter the number of games or teams participating. Both Vanta and AMLE are committed to bringing accessibility to esports for all schools and students.

The league will start on September 19th, 2022 , and playoffs will take place at the end of the season. You can learn more here: https://www.amle.org/middle-school-esports-competition/

About Vanta Leagues

Vanta Leagues is a youth esports development platform that works with schools and community organizations to provide a kid-safe digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and holistic programming to kids ages 8-18.

Vanta is on a mission to bring the power of esports to every home and eliminate the toxicity that is commonly present online by providing a safe environment and teaching the next generation of gamers how to become better gamer citizens. To learn more, visit the Vanta Leagues homepage or their schools page , and to read more about Vanta's coaching offering check out their coaching and development page. To keep up with their latest news, follow Vanta Leagues on Twitter or Facebook.

About AMLE

AMLE is a professional membership community of more than 35,000 educators around the world dedicated to helping middle school educators reach every student, grow professionally, and create great schools. Since 1973, AMLE has served as the go-to source for middle level education research and best practice.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Gala's Web3 Game GRIT Now Easily Accessible to Epic Games Store's 194M+ Players

Gala Games a pioneer in web3 entertainment, announced today that it is continuing to lead the way for blockchain games by publishing its titles on the Epic Games Store. With Epic Games Store's more than 194 million users, Gala will bring web3 games to the masses, exposing millions of gamers to this new genre of entertainment and solidifying Gala's place as the leader in the burgeoning Web3 games industry.

This announcement follows on the heels of a number of firsts and notable announcements for the Web3 company. Gala recently announced the first web3 first-person-shooter (FPS) by a AAA studio, launched the Gala Music platform , and announced the company's upcoming launch of Spider Tanks , the world's first NFT esport.

NEOPETS METAVERSE ANNOUNCES ITS SPONSORSHIP OF NFT.NYC

Neopets, the popular online site that for over two decades has inspired hundreds of millions of wide-eyed internet surfers through its virtual pets, mini games, and community forums, makes its Metaverse debut at one of New York's biggest NFT events with its latest project, Neopets Metaverse .

From June 20 to June 23 , the Neopets Metaverse team will attend the 4th annual NFT.NYC event, where they will be performing meet and greets, holding giveaways for Neopets merchandise, and presenting a sneak peek demo of a Metaverse mini-game.

Gambit Rewards Partners with the Largest Gen Z Social Gaming Network, Gamelancer

Partnership introduces a new way for gamers to earn and play with their Gamelancer points

Loyalty Gaming pioneer, Gambit Rewards, Inc. (Gambit), announced a new partnership with the world's largest Gen Z Social Gaming Network, Gamelancer. Gamelancer's growing network of over 28 million followers and subscribers on Tiktok, Snapchat, and Instagram, constitute the largest GenZ social media network in gaming today. The partnership introduces Gambit's unique free-to-play sports betting and iGaming platform ("Loyalty Gaming") to Gamelancer's fast growing audience of social gamers.

gDEX Metaverse Announces Its Global Leadership

  • Professionals from the gaming and crypto industries assemble to build the world's most unique platform for gamers everywhere .
  • Professionals from the gaming and crypto industries assemble to solve some of the biggest problems (challenges) in the gaming industry—both Web2 and Web3 .

GDEX, a revolutionary Play to Earn platform powering gamers, creators, and guilds in the Metaverse, today announced its key global leadership team. This team comprises veterans from various segments of both the crypto and gaming industries, with portfolios spanning some of the most well-known names in the world such as Nintendo, Ubisoft, JP Morgan, Disney, Pokemon, Final Fantasy, etc.

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" 5th Anniversary Kicks Off & New Players Wearing the JUVENTUS Official Kit Debut

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team kicked off its special 5th Anniversary with the JUVENTUS OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN: Gifts for All and more in-game campaigns on Friday, June 3 . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

SWARMIO MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (" Swarmio " or the " Company "), announces changes to its board of directors.

