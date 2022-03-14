Metallurgical testwork results for locked cycle flotation test of Curiu PGE Deposit sample ValOre Metals Corp. today provided an update on a metallurgical testwork program for ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements Project in northeastern Brazil. stated ValOre’s VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. Highlights of the Metallurgical Testwork: Recoveries of 82.9% for platinum 71% for palladium and 85.2% ...

VO:TCM