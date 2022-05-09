ValOre Metals Corp. today provided a preliminary update on the Reverse Circulation drilling at ValOre’s 100% owned 59,483-hectare Angilak Property Uranium Project located in Nunavut Territory, Canada. All seven RC holes drilled at the Dipole target have intersected multiple, shallow zones of radioactivity. stated ValOre’s VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. Angilak Property Uranium Project 2022 Dipole RC Drilling ...

VO:TCM