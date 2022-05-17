GamingInvesting News

Valentino Rossi , with the Italian media holding The Hundred, reaches another milestone in the development of VR46 brand, offering innovative contents and immersive virtual experiences for motorsport fans around the world.

Valentino Rossi nine times world champion and one of the most famous sports stars of all time, makes his web3 debut by setting up a company dedicated to create and develop unique contents about the VR46 brand in the metaverses, in gaming universe and in the NFTs (non-fungible tokens) environment.

VR46 Metaverse Logo

VR46 Metaverse is the result of a joint venture with The Hundred, the Italian media holding that will provide its know-how to develop virtual experiences for the fans of "The Doctor" around the world, motorsports enthusiasts and gamers. The joint venture behind the foundation of VR46 Metaverse was promoted by Nicola Volpi , lead investor at The Hundred .

"Entering this massive project is an exciting venture that I've decided to embark on with a structured approach, in partnership with high-level players," said Valentino Rossi . "I am thrilled to be able to reach fans all over the world, bringing them the atmosphere and enthusiasm of VR46 through new technologies."

The project has a multi-year roadmap, starting in 2022 and guaranteeing ongoing support in the years to come. The purpose of VR46 Metaverse is to create, inside persistent virtual worlds, a global platform dedicated to "The Doctor", the VR46 Racing Team and the Academy, where fans of the rider and all motorsport enthusiasts will be able to meet VR46 official riders, interact with other users, and even race against each other's.

Jean Claude Ghinozzi, an executive with proven international experience gained at Microsoft, Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts, will lead the VR46 Metaverse project as CEO of the joint venture. The first contents developed by the new company, expected as early as in 2022, will immediately offer immersive and engaging experiences to both Valentino Rossi's historic fan base and new audience generated by the rise of these new technologies.

VR46 is a group of companies owned by Valentino Rossi and created to manage different projects in Motorsport across the board: VR46 Racing Team, founded to support emerging riders from Moto3 to MotoGP, and already world champion in 2018 with Francesco Bagnaia; VR46 Riders Academy, an innovative project to provide professional and sport-related support to young Italian riders throughout their career; VR46 Racing Apparel, a sport merchandising project inspired by Valentino Rossi's revolutionary vision.

The Hundred, founded in 2019 by Vincenzo Macrì (current CEO of the company), Marino Giocondi and Leonardo Bongiorno , is a media holding specialized in company building with digital talents, athletes and content creators. In 2021 the company closed a round of fundraising for 5 million of euros, promoted by Nicola Volpi , lead investor of a pool of high-profile investors, and supported by Antonio Zaccheo .

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819569/VR46_Metaverse_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valentino-rossi-joins-the-virtual-world-with-vr46-metaverse-a-newco-founded-with-the-hundred-media-holding--and-dedicated-to-the-vr46-brand-in-the-metaverses-301549117.html

SOURCE VR46 Metaverse

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Indie Game Developer Sunny Side Up Launches New Pixel Art Role-Playing Game

Little Witch in the Woods Welcomes Players into the Magical World of a Witch Intern

Up-and-coming indie game developer Sunny Side Up is excited to announce the launch of its latest pixel art role-playing game, Little Witch in the Woods. Now available on Steam for early access, the new game features a day in the life of Ellie in her magical world, where the young witch intern experiments with her new magical powers.

Vanta Leagues and Raidiant Partner to Launch Youth Esports Camps and Leagues

Rocket League and VALORANT youth camps will include mentorship sessions with professional esports players and content creators from Raidiant

Vanta Leagues, a youth esports development program, today announced a new partnership with Raidiant, an initiative focused on celebrating and championing opportunities for women gamers. The newly announced partnership between Vanta Leagues and Raidiant will focus on bringing more esports development opportunities to young gamers through development camps and competitive esports leagues. Vanta Leagues will operate camps and leagues for Psyonix's Rocket League and Riot Games' VALORANT.

HUYA Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

MetaOne: GameFi is an untapped jewel in the making

Marrtin Hoon CEO of MetaOne shares his thoughts on how gaming industry has always been evergreen as gamers will always play games regardless of the global economic situation. In fact, more will find solace through the world of gaming. The hottest topic in town would be the evolution of GameFi, the fusion of the words "game" and "finance" which stands for monetization of the gaming experience. Making money playing online games has been around for some time, but with the emergence of GameFi since the 2020s, people are actually making a living by playing these games.

Despite all the hype, there is still a huge potential for community growth as making the switch from traditional gaming to GameFi requires effort, knowledge building, or in certain cases, cash.

Created by Gamers, MetaOne project is committed to reach out to this untapped community to shed the path towards GameFi by neutralising the transition barriers with their single interface platform.

The MetaOne platform highlights effortless onboarding with its one-stop guild management system that facilitates sign ups from all gamers and followers. Their integration with GameFi partners make BigData analysis possible with in-game insights that empower decision makers to execute secure cross-chain NFT activities via their Smart Contract protocol. The ecosystem within is looking forward to bringing tremendous benefit to all stakeholders while contributing to the GameFi space expansion.

"The market now is very turbulent but also gave us an opportunity to prove some key points. MetaOne's key strategy has always been to convert this massive group of gamers to enter into GameFi through a credible platform that provides science and data clearly to them for making right choices. This will have material impacts to GameFi studios and ultimately the blockchain community," said Marrtin, CEO of MetaOne, "We are so excited about communicating this vision to all geographical regions and realizing it into real executable plans where guilds, gamers, GameFi studios and users can see and feel the tangibles."

Fundamentally, Metaone does not compete with Guilds, games, and online ecosystems but rather is a comprehensive enabler and force multiplier for the Gamefi space, integrating analytics, guild management, NFT asset management, and Game NFT activities that can be harnessed to empower these spaces plus changing how the industry operates.

More about MetaOne: https://metaone.gg/

Twitter: twitter.com/metaonegg
Discord: discord.gg/ffFkuEwdzc
Telegram: https://t.me/metaonegg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaone-gamefi-is-an-untapped-jewel-in-the-making-301548677.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/17/c8794.html

Tiger on the Prowl Again as Golf's Second Major Arrives

Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are the favorites to win the PGA Championship, which has storylines aplenty, according to TheLines

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Spaniard Jon Rahm are the oddsmakers' consensus favorites to win the PGA Championship this week at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. according to TheLines which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting market.

Unique card-collecting game developer, ProDrops, secures $5 million seed investment from Playtika

~Seed investment from mobile gaming, entertainment and technology market leader will allow ProDrops to accelerate game development, and recruit technologists~

ProDrops, a developer of a unique collection and trading card game for the gaming and eSports worlds, today announced a $5 million seed investment from mobile gaming, entertainment and technology market leader, Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK).

