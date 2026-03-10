V2X Extends Strategic Partnership with General Motors to Deliver Advanced Technical Training Nationwide

V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) today announces the extension of its longstanding partnership with General Motors (NYSE: GM), underscoring a continued commitment to technical excellence and workforce development across GM's nearly 4,000 U.S. dealerships. Under this multi-year contract, valued at over $100 million and now extended through 2030, V2X will continue to design, deliver, and evaluate comprehensive technical training for all GM Service Technicians.

The partnership includes operation of the flagship GM Technical Training Center in Troy, MI, supporting GM's renowned World Class Technician certification program. The program consistently exceeds industry standards. V2X Professional Services (VPS) plays an integral role in ensuring a steady pipeline of highly qualified technicians.

Now in its 26th year, the GM Service Technical College, in collaboration with V2X, trains more than 40,000 Service Technicians and Apprentices annually. The curriculum is continually updated to address emerging technologies and evolving vehicle model requirements, ensuring GM's technician workforce is prepared to uphold the brand's promise of exceptional customer service.

"The partnership with GM exemplifies the power of aligning technical training with a company's evolving needs," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "Our work with GM has been pivotal in driving our growth across the commercial, government, and military technical training markets. Every day, we strive to earn and uphold GM's trust in V2X."

This ongoing collaboration is founded on a shared commitment to innovation in learning methods and training media. As a result, GM consistently leads the industry in the quality of facilities and resources dedicated to training, while achieving top-tier customer satisfaction ratings. 

About V2X
V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact
Mike Smith, CFA
Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
IR@goV2X.com
719-637-5773

Media Contact
Angelica Spanos Deoudes
Director, Corporate Communications
Angelica.Deoudes@goV2X.com
571-338-5195

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/v2x-extends-strategic-partnership-with-general-motors-to-deliver-advanced-technical-training-nationwide-302709110.html

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

General MotorsGMnyse:gm
GM
The Conversation (0)
Golconda Gold Named in TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Golconda Gold Named in TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce that it has been included in the TSX Venture 50 list. TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the 50 top-performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. Companies are ranked based... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Drilling Continues to Expand Randy's Pit Target

Sranan Gold Drilling Continues to Expand Randy's Pit Target

Randy's Pit Extended 25 Metres to the Northwest with 20.6 Metres At 0.64 g/t Gold and 50 Metres to the Southeast with 6.58 g/t Gold over 4 Metres Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces assay results from its... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE)

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces continued positive diamond drill results from the Randy's Pit target. The 4.5 kilometre Poeketi mineralized shear trend, which hosts the Poeketi and Randy's Pit targets, is... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

Related News

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

precious metals investing

55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

base metals investing

Gold Runner Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Resamples 50.2 Metres of 1.013 Grams/Tonne Gold from Historical Drill Hole at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 5,791 g/t Silver Over 1.75m within 14.45m of 721.4 g/t Silver And 15,522 g/t Silver Over 0.5m within 14.35m of 708.7 g/t at its Langis Silver Project