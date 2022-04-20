GamingInvesting News

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that the smartphone rhythm game Utano☆Princesama Shining Live announced a special collaboration featuring the Sanrio Characters. In addition, the game has reached a combined 6 Million downloads worldwide and kicked off a series of exclusive events starting Monday, April 18, 2022.

Sanrio Characters x Utano☆Princesama Shining Live Collaboration Announced

A special collaboration between Sanrio Characters and Utano☆Princesama Shining Live has been announced .

Starting from Tuesday, April 26 various in-game campaigns will be held in celebration of the Sanrio Character Collaboration.

In addition to the in-game campaigns, there will also be an event at Sanrio Puroland.

Further details for the collaboration will be announced after the regular maintenance on Tuesday, April 26 .

Be sure to check out this dream collaboration featuring the adorable Sanrio Characters and the idols from Shining Live .


Copyright

©SAOTOME GAKUEN ©KLabGames

© '22 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPR. NO. S622017

6 Million Worldwide Downloads Campaign

Event Period: Monday, April 18 to Tuesday, April 26 (UTC+9)

There will be a 11-Shot Photo Shoot and paid Step-Up Photo Shoot where players can choose from the 11 idols and perform the Photo Shoot a maximum of ten times. Don't miss this special chance to get "Setsugetsuka" UR Photos.

There will be new missions for players to challenge every day. By clearing these daily missions they can receive up to 3000 Photo Shoot Points.

In addition to in-game campaigns, there will be three special sets on sale for a limited time.

Now is a great time to check out Shining Live .

Utano☆Princesama Shining Live Overview

Supported OSes: Android™ 5.0+, iOS 11.0+

* Not available on some devices.

Genre: Rhythm game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.utapri-shining-live.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @shininglive_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ShiningLiveEN

Copyright: ©SAOTOME GAKUEN © KLabGames

Download the Game

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1284790977

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.utapri.shininglive.global

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utanoprincesama-shining-live-announces-collaboration-with-sanrio-characters-and-celebrates-6-million-worldwide-downloads-301528841.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AUDIO UP TEAMS UP WITH GAMING METAVERSE PIONEER STAR ATLAS TO CREATE SCI-ADVENTURE PODCAST

- Audio Up is joining the metaverse. The award-winning audio entertainment brand has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with next-gen gaming metaverse Star Atlas. Later this year, Audio Up will unlock an original, scripted, sci-fi adventure podcast that will bring the Star Atlas metaverse and galactic marketplace to an audio storytelling format.

Star Atlas Logo

The eight-episode series, entitled Moon Station Six , is set inside an experimental prison in the far reaches of the Star Atlas universe and features both character and lore from the game as the basis for the series' narrative. Described as HBO's Oz meets 2001: A Space Odyssey , the series follows an android bounty hunter wrongfully convicted of a murder he did not commit. Created by Audio Up Chief Creative Officer Jimmy Jellinek , Moon Station Six will feature an original soundtrack along with NFT drops unlocking special features within the story, original music, and art.

"We're excited to partner with the great storytellers over at Audio Up to enhance and give voice to the lore of the Star Atlas Universe," said Michael Wagner , Co-Founder of Star Atlas and CEO of ATMTA, Inc. "We have an ambitious plan for our metaverse, and we look forward to working closely with one of the best podcast production studios to begin telling our rich and compelling story through this medium."

Star Atlas is a next-gen metaverse that looks to take the best of blockchain technology and real-time graphics technology to build a gaming experience built to last millennia. As a grand strategy game centered around space exploration, Star Atlas will feature territorial conquest, political domination, a robust in-game economy with player-owned assets and the ability to earn real-world financial rewards – and plenty more. Since last year, the company has brought many unique NFT products to market, including playable ships, that have allowed Star Atlas to generate over $175 million in revenue. There are several major game releases scheduled for 2022, including a web-based mini-game and a full production release known as the Volant Studio Showroom, which will be presented using Unreal Engine 5's Nanite – providing cinematic quality video game visuals.

"Building inside the Star Atlas metaverse is truly a unique opportunity for the world of audio storytelling and Audio Up," said Audio Up founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt . "Collectively, we've already crafted groundbreaking musical activations; their most recent NFT offerings utilized our ability to write and produce music with top tier talent and our next phase will be adding a layer of fiction and world building. Contemplating the world of metaverse storytelling and immersive audio is a challenge that we are excited to dive into."

Since its April 2020 launch, Audio Up has worked to seamlessly blend the IP of the future with podcasts, audio books, and songs in a strategy that has the fast-rising company on a trajectory to completely transform the podcast & audio media space in 2022. Attracting top tier talent across all aspects of the entertainment business from platinum hit makers like 24kGoldn and Machine Gun Kelly, to top television personalities Anthony Anderson , Jason Alexander , and Academy Award winning producer Michael Sugar , Audio Up has become a go to destination for A-List talent to create daring and visionary new work. In less than two years, the company has become one of the fastest growing movers across all media, and the golden age of audio has allowed them to move nimbly and successfully during one of the most challenging times in recent memory due to Covid-19. Nevertheless, CEO Jared Gutstadt and his veteran team were able to persevere and thrive under the intense pressure to build a business that is now thriving. Over the course of the last two years, Audio Up has impressively secured an array of partnerships and strategic alliances with satellite radio giant Sirius XM Satellite Radio, music, film, and television management giant Range Media Partners, MGM Studios, Primary Wave, and Warner Records among many others.

Pablo Quiroga , Co-Founder of Star Atlas and Chief Revenue Officer of ATMTA, Inc., concluded, "After working with Jared and his team on this unique podcast experience over the last few months, I feel we've discovered a future where web3 content creation will become multimedia experience and an integral part of the industry. Our vision of Star Atlas has always been one where users experience content in a variety of ways, from our upcoming 3D Ship Showroom to our web-based browser experience. We lead the industry in this category, and this is just the beginning with Audio Up."

ABOUT AUDIO UP
Audio Up is a podcast content production studio, housing a world of infinite, audio-based properties. Headed by Audio Up CEO and Adweek's 2020 Podcast Innovator of the Year and Podcast Producer of the Year recipient, Jared Gutstadt (formerly of the Jingle Punks), Audio Up is building an ecosystem of premium entertainment content within the music and audio space. Their fictional scripted podcasts include a Marvel-like universe of musicals, where the records themselves become the story foundation.  With these groundbreaking properties, Audio Up's goal is to create a new and innovative form of IP, and bring audio blockbusters to life. Current scripted properties include the 2021 Webby nominee Make It Up As We Go with Scarlett Burke , Miranda Lambert , Lindsay Ell , and other huge country entertainment; recent Webby honoree for Best Limited Entertainment Series Podcast Halloween in Hell with Machine Gun Kelly, 24kGoldn, and iann dior; and Strawberry Spring , the first ever adaptation of the classic short story by Stephen King , which was the number one trending podcast globally upon release, starring Garrett Hedlund and Milo Ventimiglia . Other current podcast properties include the riveting top 20 crime podcast Where The Bodies Are Buried , Michael Cohen's new chart-topping podcast Mea Culpa , and recent Webby honoree in Podcasts: Interview/Talk Show , Going to Bed with Garcelle with Garcelle Beauvais.

ABOUT STAR ATLAS
Star Atlas is a next-gen gaming metaverse emerging from the confluence of state of the art blockchain , real-time graphics, multiplayer video game, and decentralized financial technologies. Real-time graphics technology using Unreal Engine 5's Nanite allows for cinematic quality video game visuals. Blockchain technology using the Solana protocol establishes a largely serverless and secured gameplay experience. Non-fungible tokens obtained and traded within Star Atlas creates an economy that replicates the tangibility of real world assets and ownership.

To learn more, visit StarAtlas.com , join a faction at Play.StarAtlas.com and send your spaceships to the stars.

For all media inquiries about Audio Up & Star Atlas, please contact:

42 West (for Audio Up)
Greg Cortez
Greg.Cortez@42West.Net

M Group Strategic Communications (for Star Atlas)
Kevin McGrath
staratlas@mgroupsc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audio-up-teams-up-with-gaming-metaverse-pioneer-star-atlas-to-create-sci-adventure-podcast-301528835.html

SOURCE Star Atlas

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

First Hydrogen Appoints Chief Engineer

First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Pendrey as Chief Engineer - Vehicle Program for its Automotive division. His appointment to the company's UK-based technical team signifies further growth and commitment to delivering the brand's first hydrogen-fuelled, zero-emissions utility vehicles. With 35 years of experience in cutting-edge product development for the automotive sector, Stephen has previously worked on projects for Jaguar Land Rover, Daimler Trucks and Volvo.

His most recent role, Automotive Programmes Director at Belcan Global Engineering (Belcan), saw him establish and grow the Belcan Automotive Division in the UK. Stephen has worked on a number of innovative electric vehicle projects, developing products including high-performance sports cars, light-duty trucks, buses and military vehicles. Prior to Belcan, Steve was European Programmes Director at Tata Technologies, part of the Tata Group of companies. Here, Steve was responsible for all major deliverable-based programmes worldwide, including the Polestar 600bhp PHEV based in Sweden, an 8x8 military vehicle-based in the U.A.E, and the management and coordination of key accounts of Aston Martin and McLaren Automotive. In his role at First Hydrogen, Stephen is responsible for managing the program engineering and development activities as well as supporting the company to meet its ambitions to mass manufacture fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pioneer Appoints Darcy Taylor as New Chief Executive Officer

Pioneer Appoints Darcy Taylor as New Chief Executive Officer

  • Over 20 years' executive experience in technology and entertainment industries globally
  • Former CEO of East Side Games Group, Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game company
  • Leveraging expertise and success scaling and accelerating operational development to execute on Pioneer's growth strategy

Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (NEO: JPEG, AQSE: PNER) (" Pioneer " or the " Company ") is excited to announce that it has appointed Darcy Taylor as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective immediately.

Previous to Pioneer, Darcy was CEO of East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc."), one of Pioneer's portfolio companies. During his tenure, he was responsible for leading the company through transformational growth including taking the company from a private issuer to reporting on the TSX.V and then subsequently graduating to the TSX in 2021. Darcy also led the company through over $150 million in M&A transactions, including the acquisition of East Side Games in 2021. Under Darcy's leadership, the company grew from a pre-revenue, start-up to over $93 million in revenue from 2019 to 2021, resulting from a combination of organic and accretive acquisition growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Global Esports Federation announces South American Esports Championships in Asunción, Paraguay

GEFestival set for the South American Youth Games in Rosario, Argentina

The Global Esports Federation is set to stage the first-ever South American Esports Championships in parallel with the 2022 South American Games, in Asunción, Paraguay on October 2-3, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Top 3 NASDAQ Gaming Stocks of 2022

Top 3 NASDAQ Gaming Stocks of 2022

Click here to read the previous top NASDAQ gaming stocks article.

The gaming sector has demonstrated remarkable growth over the past few years, and its momentum has brought some NASDAQ-listed gaming stocks along for the ride.

The global gaming market was worth US$198.4 billion in 2021, according to Mordor Intelligence, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.94 percent from 2021 to 2027, reaching a value of US$339.95 billion.

Driving this trend are new converts to the gaming world during time at home due to COVID-19, and emerging technologies like cloud gaming, which allows users to stream games without the need for specific gaming hardware. Immersive technologies like virtual and augmented reality are also anticipated to push the market to new heights.

BBTV Signs Agreement to Provide Content Management Solutions to League of Legends Champions Korea

Developed by Riot Games, League of Legends is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena game that consistently ranks as one of the most popular eSports games globally

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ( Frankfurt : 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced it has signed an agreement to provide Content Management solutions to League of Legends Champions Korea, the primary competition for League of Legends eSports in South Korea .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

