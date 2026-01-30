US Navy Selects L3Harris Red Wolf for Precision Attack Strike Munition Program

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has been selected by the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command to develop, test and manufacture Red Wolf TM vehicles for the Marine Corps' Precision Attack Strike Munition program. L3Harris' Red Wolf systems will fill a gap in modern warfare with long-range precision weapons capabilities.

The Navy's selection builds off 52 launched effects vehicle flights, including recent low-altitude test firing from a Marine AH-1Z helicopter .

"Recent conflicts and incursions over NATO airspace, particularly with the increased use of mass-produced drones, demonstrates the urgent need for cost-effective alternatives to exquisite munitions," said Christopher Kubasik, Chairman and CEO, L3Harris. "Our proven Red Wolf system can bring affordable mass to the Marine's arsenal of advanced munitions within the timeline U.S. officials have outlined to support the most lethal fighting force in the world."

Red Wolf extends the range of weapons launched from vertical take-off and landing platforms to proven distances of 200 nautical miles, far exceeding the single-digit range of other rocket-launched missiles. The system's beyond line-of-sight communication and autonomous over-the-horizon engagements will dramatically increase the number of aircraft available for strike missions.

L3Harris fielded Red Wolf systems through the Long-Range Advanced Missile program as part of the Defense Innovation Acceleration program to address critical military needs and validate requirements through operational demonstrations.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

